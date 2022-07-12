PM Modi to unveil Bihar Assembly building centenary pillar today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil the centenary memorial pillar of the Bihar Assembly building on Tuesday to mark the conclusion of the one-year centennial celebration of the state legislature building.

The PM Modi is scheduled to reach Patna airport at 5 pm from Jharkhand's Deoghar and expected to be welcomed by Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha.

Elaborate arrangements have been made for the programme, an official said. The ceremonial pillar erected on the state assembly premises to mark the centenary of the iconic building has been built at a cost of around Rs 3 crore and designed in keeping with the ''architectural aesthetics'' of the historic landmark, another official said.

The foundation stone for the centenary pillar was laid by President Ram Nath Kovind on October 21 last year. The President had also planted a sapling of Bodhi tree, which now stands in front of the ceremonial column.

After unveiling the 40-foot high memorial pillar, the PM will also officially christen a garden as 'Shatabdi Smriti Udyan'. Located near the centenary pillar, the garden has been enriched with 100 herbal plants.

PM Modi will also plant a Kalpataru in the memorial garden and release a book on the historic journey of the state assembly. He will also lay the foundation stone for the assembly museum and a guesthouse.

Vidhan Sabha Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had on Monday reviewed the preparation for the PM's visit. "It is a proud moment for people of Bihar that the PM will be participating in the historic event," Sinha told reporters.

The 40-foot structure has been built by the Building Construction Department (BCD) of the Bihar government, and the pillar is topped with an ornate bronze sculpture depicting the emblem of the state.

The pillar with an octagonal cross-section has five tiers below the 15-foot sculptural tree which has been lent a green hue, and sits on a wide platform with three approaching steps from all sides.

Panels have been added on the faces of the base of the pillar, depicting several illustrations as shown in different parts of the original copy of the Constitution of India. The bronze sculpture symbolically depicts the emblem of Bihar - a Bodhi tree with prayer beads dangling from its side branches, flanked by two 'Swastikas', the official said.