Pilot vs Gehlot: Can another meeting resolve the clash?

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge meeting Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot.

Since assuming power in Rajasthan in 2018, the Congress party has convened four meetings with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his bete noir Sachin Pilot to address and reconcile the internal divisions.

However, in the past, the truce between the two leaders has proven to be short-lived, with conflicts and tensions resurfacing on multiple occasions.

The fourth and most recent meeting took place on May 29, where the party's high command summoned Chief Minister Gehlot and his former deputy Pilot, to resolve the festering feud between them.

The four-hour-long meeting was chaired by party president Mallikarjun Kharge, in the presence of general secretary KC Venugopal and former party president Rahul Gandhi. Additionally, Sukhjinder Randhawa, the party's Rajasthan in-charge, was also in attendance at the meeting.

Political commentators say that the recent meeting marked a decisive turning point in putting to an end the conflict. The central leadership has assumed control, and Mallikarjun Kharge has been granted authority to make the final decision regarding the party's political affairs for the upcoming elections.

“Earlier, things were not in black and white. The party leadership was going with assurances to both leaders. While Pilot was promised that he would become Chief Minister, they allowed Gehlot to continue. Now with the party president having the authority means both will have to abide by the directions,” said political analyst Rasheed Kidwai.

Citing the recent example of the Karnataka elections, Kidwai said, “MLAs authorised Kharge to make the decision, and he announced Siddaramaiah as the chief minister. Though DK Shivakumar was also a strong aspirant, he had to fall in line with the decision.”

Meanwhile, sources said that Kharge and Rahul Gandhi initially held a two-hour discussion with Gehlot, followed by a separate meeting with Sachin Pilot.

The Rajasthan Chief Minister expressed concerns about the challenges posed by Pilot’s demands regarding alleged corruption in the previous Vasundhara Raje government. As a result, Gehlot sought intervention in the matter, said sources.

In response, Kharge advised Gehlot to take the necessary action as required. Additionally, during the meeting, Pilot received assurances that his demands would be addressed before the upcoming elections.

Pilot was also given a signal indicating that he would once again be entrusted with leading the party in the state. This development positions him as the frontrunner for the chief ministerial post in the next elections, sources added.

End of the clash?

December 2018: After the Assembly elections, the divide between Gehlot and Pilot grew. Many gathered outside the office of the Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee calling for Pilot to be made chief minister. Despite this, the senior leadership chose Gehlot for the chief minister’s post. Rahul Gandhi intervened and held meetings with both leaders, leading to a visible thaw in their strained relationship.

August 2020: Sachin Pilot and his supporters once again visited Delhi, expressing their disappointment with Ashok Gehlot's leadership. Party veteran Ahmed Patel and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi intervened and calmed the 45-year-old leader.

September 2022: During preparations for the Congress party's presidential polls and the announcement of Ashok Gehlot as the party candidate, a crisis erupted in Rajasthan. Over 90 MLAs loyal to Gehlot threatened to resign if Sachin Pilot was chosen as the next chief minister. Gehlot declared that he wouldn't contest for the post. KC Venugopal had to intervene. He urged both leaders to participate in the Bharat Jodo Yatra, which was entering the state.

May 2023: The political conflict between Gehlot and Sachin Pilot escalated once again. Pilot organised a march from Jaipur to Ajmer, seeking action against corruption in the previous BJP government and the issue of paper leaks. The party intervened once again and facilitated reconciliation between the two leaders.