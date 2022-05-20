People expect us to deliver, don't lose focus: PM Modi's mantra to BJP workers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File image)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 20 urged BJP workers to make sure they do not lose focus from core developmental issues.

Modi also pitched for inducting more people from all sections into the party and strive for achieving goals set for the next 25 years along with consistently working for fulfilling the aspirations of people.

"Today, we see the world looks at India with lots of expectations. Similarly, people of India have expectations from the BJP," Prime Minister Modi said while virtually addressing a meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) national office bearers.

READ | PM Modi to attend Tokyo Quad meet; to hold bilateral talks with US President Biden

The two-day event that began on Thursday in Jaipur, with the meeting of the national general secretaries, focuses on organisational issues, preparations for the state elections to be held this year and the next year. The preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections will also be discussed at the event, according to news agency ANI.

"There will be efforts to deviate you from developmental issues. We see some parties there are some parties whose ecosystem is absolutely delved into distracting the country's focus from crucial and significant issues. We should not get trapped into it and be careful of them," he said.

The Prime Minister said that BJP workers have to work in achieving goals set for the next 25 years “It is the time for the BJP to set the targets for the next 25 years along with consistently working for the people of India to fulfil their aspirations along with wading through all the challenges,” he said.

Elections are scheduled to be held in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh later this year. Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Telangana, Tripura, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Meghalaya, Mizoram, and Nagaland will go to polls next year.

The event comes days before Prime Minister Modi completes eight years in office on May 26. It also comes days after the Congress party organised its three-day brainstorming session in Udaipur.

Also, read | Not enough that I should rest now : PM Modi hints at another term

"NDA government will be completing eight years in power this month. These years have been that of servicing the nation, working for the welfare of the poor and the middle class along with ensuring social justice and security and strengthening women's empowerment," the Prime Minister said.

The PM applauded the BJP workers for adhering to the policies of nation-building. "In the Jan Sangh days, we were on the margins, nobody knew us. Despite that, our workers remained focused on policies of nation-building. We were miles away from attaining power but then also smallest of our workers remained patriotic," he said.

The PM said that India is at present seen as a country filled with aspirations and every citizen wants to see the work getting done along with witnessing the final outcome. “In this backdrop, the responsibility of governments increase,” he said.

On the first day of the event, BJP’s national president JP Nadda took the detailed report of the states from the party general secretaries and gave directions to expedite the programs of the party. Senior party leaders, including national office bearers, state party chiefs, and organisational secretaries are attending the meeting.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes