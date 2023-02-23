Pawan Khera approaches Supreme Court, requests consolidation of multiple FIRs against him

Congress leader Pawan Khera.

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera was arrested by Assam Police on February 23 for his remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Hours later, Khera approached the Supreme Court to seek consolidation of multiple FIRs filed against him.

Congress leader and senior lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi has filed a plea before Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, requesting the consolidation of FIRs registered against Pawan Khera in different states.

Earlier, Khera was deplaned from a flight to Raipur. The arrest was made in connection with his alleged remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Assam Police has registered a case against him at Haflong Police Station under various sections of the Indian Penal Code. While he was leaving for Raipur to attend the party’s 85th plenary session, he was asked by the Delhi Police to deplane.

As a form of protest, senior Congress leaders staged a sit-in (dharna) on the tarmac and prevented Pawan Khera from being taken away without an arrest warrant. Subsequently, Delhi Police officials received a document from the Assam Police requesting their assistance in detaining Khera.

In its statement, Delhi Police said “A request was received from Assam Police for assistance in the arrest of accused Shri Pawan Khera in case FIR No. 19/2023, PS Dima Hasao, District Haflong, Assam.”

The statement further reads, “Based upon the same, requisite local assistance was provided and upon requisition of Assam Police, accused Shri Pawan Khera was detained from Terminal 1 of IGI Airport and has been subsequently arrested by the IO concerned of Assam Police. Necessary legal action shall follow.”

Reacting to the latest development, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said, “Notice is given if the opposition raises issues in Parliament. ED raids are conducted on the premises of our leaders in Chhattisgarh. Today media chairman was forcibly deplaned and arrested. Modi government has turned India’s democracy into a Hitlership.”

