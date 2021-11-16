Partnership of political dynasties crushed UP's aspirations, says PM Modi at Purvanchal Expressway inauguration

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the 341 km long Purvanchal Expressway, in Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh on November 16 (Image: ANI).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 16 launched a scathing attack on opposition parties in Uttar Pradesh, accusing previous governments of confining development to the areas where they lived.

The PM also said that the partnership of political dynasties, in power in the past, had crushed the aspirations of people of Uttar Pradesh for years.

"The manner in which governments were run for a long time didn't pay attention to the state's all-round and holistic development. For previous chief ministers, development was limited to where they had their homes," Modi said after inaugurating the 341-km long Purvanchal Expressway at Karwal Kheri in Sultanpur district of Uttar Pradesh.

"But now each region of UP is giving equal priority when it comes to development," the PM said calling the expressway the "expressway of UP's progress and development".

The PM landed on the Expressway in C-130J Super Hercules aircraft before inaugurating the six-lane expressway which can be expanded to eight-lane in the future. It starts from Chandsarai village on the outskirts of Lucknow and ends at Haidaria village on National Highway 31 in Ghazipur district, 18 km ahead of the UP-Bihar border.

"When a person thinks of constructing a home, he considers roads and checks soil... But we saw a long period of governments in UP who showed dreams to people without thinking of connectivity. With the result many factories were shut. It was also unfortunate that, under these circumstances, dynasts were in power in Delhi and Lucknow. For years, the partnership of these dynasts crushed aspirations of people of UP," the PM said.

The Prime Minister also accused Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party (SP) government (2012-17) of not cooperating with the Centre.

“When I would come here as an MP, he (Akhilesh) would welcome me at the airport and then disappear. Maybe he would feel ashamed as he had nothing to show for his work,” Modi said.

The prime minister said that those who have any doubt on the capabilities of UP and on the capabilities of the people of UP should come to Sultanpur today to witness their capability.

"When I laid the foundation stone of Purvanchal Expressway three years back, I had never thought that I will land here on an aircraft one day. Such a modern expressway has now come up where it was just a piece of land 3-4 years back," the PM said.

The project, one of the biggest completed by the Yogi Adityanath government at the estimated cost of Rs 22,496 crore, has been billed as the carrier of development to the underdeveloped Purvanchal region of eastern Uttar Pradesh.

The Indian Air Force performed an airshow at the event to be held along a 3.2-km stretch at Karwal Kheri specially designed to enable landing/take-off of Indian Air Force fighter planes in case of emergency.

"The roar of these aircraft will also be for the people who ignored the defence infrastructure of the nation for decades," the PM said.

The expressway will serve as a direct link between the National Capital Region and eastern Uttar Pradesh close to Bihar. The Yamuna Expressway connects Noida to Agra, the Lucknow-Agra Expressway goes up to UP capital and now the Purvanchal expressway connects Lucknow with the UP-Bihar border.

Earlier, the people of Uttar Pradesh were fed up due to poor connectivity, the PM said. But, in the last four-and-a-half years, thousands of villages have been connected with roads, he said.

“For people from east, reaching Lucknow was like Mahabharata. Development was limited to the families of those in power. But now all regions are given equal priority. Purvanchal express connects people. Apart from Purvanchal, people from Bihar will be benefited by this expressway,” he said.

“The government may have spent Rs 22,000 crore on this project. But this will bring investment worth thousands of crores in future.”

There are 18 flyovers, seven railway overbridges, seven long bridges, 104 minor bridges, 13 interchanges and 271 underpasses along the highway that passes through Lucknow, Barabanki, Amethi, Ayodhya, Sultanpur, Ambedkar Nagar, Azamgarh, Mau and Ghazipur districts of the state.

The project has sparked a war of words between the state’s ruling BJP and the opposition Samajwadi Party (SP), with both parties claiming credit for conceiving the project.