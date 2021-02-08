MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
Webinar :Join us for an exclusive webinar on ‘Annual Budget 2021-22 & Agriculture Sector’ on Feb 09, 5pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Purvanchal Expressway will be completed by March, to be inaugurated by PM Modi in April: Yogi Adityanath

Yogi Adityanath was on a visit to Ghazipur and Azamgarh to inspect the construction work of the expressway.

PTI
February 08, 2021 / 04:35 PM IST
Yogi Adityanath

Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Monday said the construction of six-lane Purvanchal Expressway will be completed by March, and it will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in April.

Adityanath was on a visit to Ghazipur and Azamgarh to inspect the construction work of the expressway.

"After the Purvanchal Expressway is complete, people from Ghazipur can reach Lucknow in three hours, and Delhi in 10 hours," Adityanath told the public during a programme in Ghazipur.

He also said, "The mafia had obstructed the pace of development in Uttar Pradesh (in the past), and now the government is seizing their illegal properties. This has given full pace to the development works."

The campaign initiated against the mafia will continue, and they will not be allowed to stay in Uttar Pradesh, he said.

Close

Related stories

Adityanath also appealed to public representatives to take welfare programme to people.

Later speaking at Azamgarh, Adityanath said, “The construction work of the expressway is moving at a fast pace. By March 2021, the expressway will be completed, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate it in April.”

He said the expressway will be built in a time-frame of three years despite COVID-19.

"This model of development has become a centre of attraction for the country and the world," he added.

"Azamgarh had a bad reputation till four years ago. People from this place found it difficult to rent accommodation in other cities, but the situation changed in four years, and Azamgarh is now becoming a model of development," Adityanath said.

The 340-kilometre-long six-lane Purvanchal Expressway will connect Lucknow with the economically underdeveloped districts such as Azamgarh, Mau, Ghazipur, Faizabad, Sultanpur, Ambedkar Nagar and Amethi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had in July 2018 laid the foundation stone for the Purvanchal Expressway at Azamgarh.
PTI
TAGS: #Current Affairs #India #Purvanchal Expressway #Uttar Pradesh #Yogi Adityanath
first published: Feb 8, 2021 04:35 pm

Must Listen

Corporate Buzz | India's vaccine goes abroad; auto sales stays strong; will the RBI MPC reforms help Corporate India?

Corporate Buzz | India's vaccine goes abroad; auto sales stays strong; will the RBI MPC reforms help Corporate India?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.