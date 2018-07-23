Opinion | Why India needed this vote of confidence in Parliament

The no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government was precisely what India needed at this time. In addition to giving us probably the longest session this House has sat in the past four years, it also gave political parties an opportunity to present their case before the upcoming general elections. It showed that the BJP was as always confident; it showed that the Congress was not the pushover it was reduced to, after the 2014 election results, and most importantly, it showed the pivotal role regional parties will play in the elections.

The results of the no-confidence motion were a foregone conclusion. The BJP was exuberant a day before the motion and carried this confidence into the House on July 20. This was the first no-confidence motion since 2003 when the AB Vajpayee government faced the floor test and the 28th such instance.

But when was the last time a prime minister was seen at ease while facing a floor test? For most of the session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appeared relaxed — at times even laughing heartily —while the Opposition was presenting its case for the no-confidence motion. The BJP used the opportunity to not only discredit Congress’ coalition track record, but to also directly address regional parties, be it the JD(S) or even the TRS.

If the no-confidence motion has reiterated one thing, it is that the ‘mahagathbandhan’ or opposition unity is much easier said than done. It showed that though the NDA has lost important allies, mainly the TDP and Shiv Sena, it is still a force to reckon with. It showed that though the Opposition was gaining in numbers, it was not yet a threat to the NDA.

That said, the Congress left Friday’s session gaining confidence in itself. As Congress president, this was an important occasion for Rahul Gandhi to show that he leads from the front. Gandhi’s speech (his first one as party president in Parliament) was more or less on target. He was able to attack the government on the front foot.

Perhaps, what the no-confidence motion be remembered the most for will be Gandhi going up to Modi and hugging the PM. Indian politics is filled with theatrics and Gandhi’s impromptu hug showed that he was also adapting to the situation. And this is good news for the grand old party.

Friday’s no-confidence motion was also important because it was the closest we came to a live television debate where the Opposition criticised the government’s four-year record, and the government defended itself.

Unlike many other democracies, there is no forum in India where candidates appear and debate important issues before an election.

Gandhi’s speech in the House and the resolution taken at Sunday’s Congress Working Committee (CWC) to form alliances wherever required, when read together, shows that the grand old party is finally realising that in coalition politics there are no big brothers.

Interestingly, as the Congress moves from a ‘position’ of leading the anti-BJP coalition to becoming one among the many in it, the BJP is getting more aggressive. News reports suggest that over the weekend, the party has decided to go it alone in Maharashtra in the upcoming elections to the Centre and assembly.

The no-confidence motion had something in it for everyone: for the ruling BJP, it helped showcase that even after four years, the NDA is going strong; for the Opposition, it was an opportunity to do a reality check on the feasibility of an anti-BJP front. Finally, it gave the people of India an opportunity to see its leaders talk passionately in Parliament — a sight that is increasingly becoming a rarity.