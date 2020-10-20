New BJP youth wing president Tejasvi Surya vows to 'restore democracy' in Opposition-ruled states

Tejasvi Surya assumed charge as the president of the Bharatiya Janata Party's youth wing on October 19. Surya said the organisation will strive hard to "establish the rule of law and restore democracy" in the opposition-ruled states of West Bengal, Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

Surya has succeeded Lok Sabha Mumbai MP Poonam Mahajan as president of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), after completion of her tenure.



"Today, I officially took charge as President of BJYM with blessings from Poonam Mahajan Ji. BJYM will strive to conquer the unconquered; will work towards building political workers for 21st century India; will work towards strengthening our civilisational state," Mr Surya said on Twitter.

Surya also thanked Mahajan for effective leadership to BJYM. In a separate tweet he said, "BJP is a party of karyakartas - who serve the party despite facing severe personal odds. BJYM pledges to work hard to ensure sacrifices of our karyakartas don't go in vain. I thank Poonam Mahajan Ji for giving effective leadership to BJYM; we will continue her good work," he tweeted.



"The BJYM will strive hard to establish the rule of law and restore democracy in the states of West Bengal, Kerala and Tamil Nadu. Hundreds of young party activists have sacrificed their lives to uphold the constitution in these states," the Bangalore South Lok Sabha MP said while addressing the party workers.

He assumed charge in the presence of BJP general secretaries Arun Singh and Tarun Chugh.

On taking up office, Surya thanked the party's top leadership, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president JP Nadda for entrusting him with the responsibility to lead the party's youth wing.

The BJP's Delhi youth wing workers gave him a resounding welcome when he left his residence here for the party headquarters to assume charge as the 14th President of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, the party's youth wing said in a statement.