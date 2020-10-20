172@29@17@243!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|politics|new-bjp-youth-wing-president-tejasvi-surya-vows-to-restore-democracy-in-opposition-ruled-states-5986521.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and get 365 bonus InterMiles! Use Code: INTERMILES
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Oct 20, 2020 02:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

New BJP youth wing president Tejasvi Surya vows to 'restore democracy' in Opposition-ruled states

BJP MP Tejasvi Suryahas succeeded Lok Sabha Mumbai MP Poonam Mahajan as president of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), after completion of her tenure.

Moneycontrol News

Tejasvi Surya assumed charge as the president of the Bharatiya Janata Party's youth wing on October 19. Surya said the organisation will strive hard to "establish the rule of law and restore democracy" in the opposition-ruled states of West Bengal, Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

Surya has succeeded Lok Sabha Mumbai MP Poonam Mahajan as president of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), after completion of her tenure.

"Today, I officially took charge as President of BJYM with blessings from Poonam Mahajan Ji. BJYM will strive to conquer the unconquered; will work towards building political workers for 21st century India; will work towards strengthening our civilisational state," Mr Surya said on Twitter.

Close

Surya also thanked Mahajan for effective leadership to BJYM. In a separate tweet he said, "BJP is a party of karyakartas - who serve the party despite facing severe personal odds. BJYM pledges to work hard to ensure sacrifices of our karyakartas don't go in vain. I thank Poonam Mahajan Ji for giving effective leadership to BJYM; we will continue her good work," he tweeted.

related news

"The BJYM will strive hard to establish the rule of law and restore democracy in the states of West Bengal, Kerala and Tamil Nadu. Hundreds of young party activists have sacrificed their lives to uphold the constitution in these states," the Bangalore South Lok Sabha MP said while addressing the party workers.

He assumed charge in the presence of BJP general secretaries Arun Singh and Tarun Chugh.

On taking up office, Surya thanked the party's top leadership, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president JP Nadda for entrusting him with the responsibility to lead the party's youth wing.

The BJP's Delhi youth wing workers gave him a resounding welcome when he left his residence here for the party headquarters to assume charge as the 14th President of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, the party's youth wing said in a statement.
First Published on Oct 20, 2020 02:18 pm

tags #Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha #BJP #India #Politics #Tejasvi Surya

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.