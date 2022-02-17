Nasty, shameful: Smriti Irani slams Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi for 'UP De Bhaiye' remark
In a video circulating on social media, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was seen besides Channi clapping when he made the remark.
WCD Minister and Amethi MP Smriti Irani
Calling Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s UP, Bihar, Delhi de bhaiye remark, nasty and shameful, Union Minister Smriti Irani on Wednesday said while the BJP united people, the Congress divided them. Addressing an election meeting in support of party candidate Vijay Sampla at Hadiabad sub-town in the evening, the Women and Child Development minister said Channi’s statement was against the spirit of Bhartiyata and was aimed at disintegrating the society.
During a poll rally in Rupnagar, Channi courted controversy by asking people not to let the bhaiyas of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Delhi enter the state, a remark apparently aimed at AAP leaders. In a video circulating on social media, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was seen besides Channi clapping when he made the remark.
Priyanka Gandhi is the daughter-in-law of Punjab. We will not let the Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Delhi de bhaiye, who have come here to rule, enter the state, Channi, also the Congress chief ministerial candidate, had said. The word bhaiyas in reference to the people from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar is considered offensive. Irani asserted that the workers from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, too, were contributing in tandem with the people of Punjab towards the country’s progress, and said Channi’s remarks were nasty and shameful.