Nasty, shameful: Smriti Irani slams Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi for 'UP De Bhaiye' remark

He should rather honour ’rashtra niti’ (national policy), leaving aside his personal ’rajniti’ (politics), she said. The BJP leader also accused the Gandhi family of unilaterally deciding on the chief ministerial candidate saying it once again proved that it was the Gandhi dynasty that decided and not ’janata-janardhan’ (people). In a veiled reference to Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu’s visit to Pakistan, Irani alleged that Congress produced leaders who hugged the army chief of an enemy country and called him brother.

Targeting the Congress over anti-Sikh riots, she said while the party protected the killers of innocent Sikhs for 30 years, the Narendra Modi government sent them to jail. She lavished praise on the Modi government for effectively managing’ COVID-19 and the prime minister trusting the capability of Indians in making vaccines.

There was a concern in the world as to how a country of 135 crore people would face the pandemic but Prime Minister Modi showed them how it is done, she said. Praising an industrial unit in Phagwara, the minister said it produced the first-approved PPE sample suit, following which 1,100 other companies produced such kits in the next three months, making India its second-largest exporter.

Had there had been a Congress government (at the Centre), it would have miserably failed to tackle the pandemic and provide free ration to the poor, she remarked. Earlier, addressing another poll rally at Kapurthala, Irani appealed to the people of Punjab to bring the BJP-led alliance to power for the state’s overall development.

Asking the people to vote for her party on February 20, Irani assured a massive infrastructure development to revive Punjab’s economy at a cost of Rs one lakh crore over the next five years.