Monsoon Session of Parliament begins today: PM Narendra Modi seeks 'productive' proceedings as Opposition plans to corner Centre

A pedestrian walks across a zebra crossing in front of Parliament House during rain, in New Delhi on January 28, 2020 (File image: PTI)

The Centre has prepared a big legislative agenda for the Monsoon Session of Parliament which will begin on July 19, while the Opposition plans to corner the government on issues ranging from its handling of COVID-19 second wave, rising fuel prices and the farmers' protest.

The government has listed 17 new bills for introduction in the session. Apart from the new bills, the legislations to be introduced in Lok Sabha include three bills to replace existing ordinances.

The session, slated to conclude on August 13, will have a total of 19 sittings with both houses -- the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha -- remaining functional.

The report about phones of at least 40 journalists begin hacked using Pegasus is also expected to come up during the session.

Read | Monsoon Session: Centre to introduce 23 legislations in Parliament, Crypto Bill not listed

It will be the first session after the COVID-19 pandemic's second wave broke out in the country. Since the pandemic began, three sessions of Parliament were curtailed, while the Winter Session last year had to be cancelled.

The two Houses will meet daily from 11 am to 6 pm with a one-hour lunch break. Negative RT-PCR tests are mandatory for members.

Day One

On the first day, the government plans to introduce the Factoring Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020 and the National Institutes of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management Bill, 2021 in the Lok Sabha.

Before the bills are tabled, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to introduce the new members of his Council of Ministers inducted earlier this month.

The Rajya Sabha is expected to discuss the Marine Aids to Navigation Bill, 2021 on the first day of the session.

Many parties will move adjournment notices in both Houses of Parliament over farmers’ problems, news agency PTI quoted Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) leader NK Premachandran as saying.

On July 18, the prime minister chaired an all-party meeting seeking a productive sitting. PM Modi said that it was everyone's responsibility to create a conducive environment to raise in an amicable manner issues concerning people.



Took part in the All-Party meeting before the start of Parliament’s Monsoon Session. We look forward to a productive session where all issues can be debated as well as discussed in a constructive manner. pic.twitter.com/0y7mECc684

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 18, 2021

"We look forward to a productive session where all issues can be debated as well as discussed in a constructive manner," PM Modi said in a tweet after the meeting.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi said that the prime minister will address Members of Parliament (MPs) of both Houses on July 20 in the Parliament House Annexe and speak about the coronavirus pandemic. However, opposition parties have objected to this proposal.

Also read: Opposition parties object to proposed PM Modi's joint address on COVID-19 to MPs at Parliament annexe

Opposition parties held a separate meeting after the all-party meet. The meeting was attended by leaders of the Congress, TMC, NCP, CPI(M), CPI, IUML, RSP, Shiv Sena and AAP.

“The farmers’ protest against the three agri laws and the rising prices of petrol and diesel are the most important issues right now, and these will be raised by the opposition during the session,” Premachandran said, according to PTI.