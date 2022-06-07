Modi govt brought number of LWE-affected districts down by 70%: Amit Shah

File Image: Union Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said the Narendra Modi government has brought the number of districts affected by Left-wing extremism in the country down by 70 percent.

The government also lifted the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) from more than 66 per cent area in the Northeast, he said after inaugurating the National Tribal Research Institute in Delhi.

The Union Home Minister said the northeast and Left-wing extremism-affected areas of the country are tribal-dominated regions and security is a precursor to development there. "Secured Northeast and secured central India pave the way for the development of tribals," he said.

Shah also said that 8,700 untoward incidents took place in the Northeast under the Congress rule. This number has reduced to 1,700 under the Modi government, he said. Only 87 security personnel have lost their lives in the Northeast under the Modi government as against 304 during the Congress rule, he said.

There are many institutions in the country such as the Planning Commission, now Niti Aayog, Life Insurance Corporation of India and the Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited which have contributed immensely to the country's progress, the Union home minister said. Similarly, this NTRI will play a pivotal role in the development of tribals in the country.

This is a milestone, he said.

The institute will become the backbone of tribal development in the run-up to 100 years of India's Independence, Shah said. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has accorded top priority to research and education since he came to power.

"Under the Congress government, in 2014, Rs 7 crore had been set aside for this purpose. In 2022, we have kept Rs 150 crore for it," Shah said. The minister added that the Modi government has increased the budget for Eklavya residential schools from Rs 278 crore to Rs 1,418 crore this financial year.

"I believe that only a tribal child can bring the 'best medal' in the Olympics as sports is a part of tribal traditions. They only need guidance, coaching, practice and a platform to showcase their talent," Shah said.