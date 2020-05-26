App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : May 26, 2020 07:51 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Modi 2.0 completes one year: BJP to hold over 1,000 virtual rallies to mark 'historic achievements'

In a communication to state units and other senior office-bearers, BJP general secretary Arun Singh said all big state units will hold at least two virtual rallies and smaller units will hold one, adding that more than 750 people should attend each of these programmes.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will hold "virtual rallies" across the country and organise more than 1,000 conferences online as it readies to celebrate the first anniversary of the Modi government's second term whose "historic achievements", the party said, would be written in golden letters.

In a communication to state units and other senior office-bearers, BJP general secretary Arun Singh said all big state units will hold at least two virtual rallies and smaller units will hold one, adding that more than 750 people should attend each of these programmes.

There will also be 1,000 conferences using the internet, he said. Due to the coronavirus lockdown and ban on political meeting, the BJP is turning to technology for holding the events to mark the first anniversary of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government's second term. It had taken office on May 30 last year.

Close

The year has been full of "historic achievements", the party said in the communication, listing nullification of Article 370, which had given the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir special powers, and the law against triple talaq among its successes.

related news

The path to the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya has also been cleared, it said.

"All these achievements will be written in golden letters in history," it said.

The party described Prime Minister Modi as the world's "most popular leader" and said his government in the first year has fulfilled people's decades-long aspirations and dreams.

The events organised by the party to mark the day will begin on May 30 and may continue for a month, sources said.

BJP president J P Nadda will address the people through Facebook live, the party said.

It also asked its members to form WhatsApp groups at booth level to share the achievements of the government and the welfare work undertaken by the saffron organisation during the COVID crisis. Party leaders, including Union ministers, will address over 150 press conferences across the country in this regard.

With the government focusing on "self-reliance", the party has asked its member to resolve to use local and 'swadeshi' products. They should reach out to all sections of society while following the social distancing norms, it added. The party has asked its members to inform the masses about Modi government's work to combat COVID-19 and told them to carry a letter penned by the prime minister about his resolve to make 'Atmnirbhar Bharat' to 10 crore families.

The letter also carries the prime minister's suggestions about combating the coronavirus infection and what India has done so far.

Party members have been asked to share the highlights of the Rs 20-lakh-crore package announced by the government and also told to distribute sanitisers and masks among the masses on the occasion.

(With PTI inputs)

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy
Get best insights into Options Trading. Join the webinar by Mr. Vishal B Malkan on May 28 only on Moneycontrol. Register Now!

First Published on May 26, 2020 07:30 am

tags #1 year of modi govt 2.0 #1000 virtual rallies #BJP #India #Narendra Modi #Politics

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Mexico reports 71,105 total cases of coronavirus and 7,633 deaths

Mexico reports 71,105 total cases of coronavirus and 7,633 deaths

China reports 7 new mainland COVID-19 cases vs 11 a day earlier

China reports 7 new mainland COVID-19 cases vs 11 a day earlier

US company trials coronavirus vaccine in Australia

US company trials coronavirus vaccine in Australia

most popular

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das extends loan moratorium period by 3 months to August 31

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das extends loan moratorium period by 3 months to August 31

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

Flight bookings open, guess which are the busiest routes?

Flight bookings open, guess which are the busiest routes?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.