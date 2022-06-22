English
    June 22, 2022 / 09:47 AM IST

    Maharashtra Political Crisis LIVE Updates: Uddhav Thackeray calls cabinet meeting today at 1 pm

    Maharashtra Crisis LIVE Updates: The exact number of rebel Shiv Sena MLAs travelling in the flight is not known immediately but the flight had 89 passengers, including onboard crew, sources said. The Maharashtra MLAs are being taken in special buses to a city hotel with police protection.

    Maharashtra Political Crisis LIVE Updates: Eknath Shinde, the leader of rebellion in ruling Shiv Sena on Wednesday claimed he has 40 MLAs with him. Shinde, who arrived at the Guwahati airport, spoke to reporters for the first time since his decision to rebel against his own party.

    On late Monday night, Shinde had left Mumbai with several Sena MLAs and stayed at a hotel in Gujarat's Surat city. However, after holding talks with BJP leaders, he decided to shift to Guwahati.

    Speaking

    to reporters outside Guwahati airport, Shinde said, Here 40 MLAs are with me. Additional 10 MLAs will join me soon. I do not want to criticise any one. We are keen on continuing the Sena founded by late Balasaheb Thackeray, he said.

    Shiv sena has 56 MLAs in Maharashtra legislative assembly which has joined hands with NCP and Congress post 2019 assembly polls and formed government, breaking its alliance with the BJP.
    • June 22, 2022 / 09:47 AM IST

      Maharashtra Political Crisis LIVE Updates: Amid political crisis in Maharashtra, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari tests COVID-19 positive

      Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari was on Wednesday admitted to a private hospital in south Mumbai after testing Coronavirus positive, an official said. Koshyari (80), who was always seen wearing face masks at public events, has been admitted to the Reliance Foundation Hospital, the official said.

    • June 22, 2022 / 09:43 AM IST

      Maharashtra Political Crisis LIVE Updates: Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik says party should renew ties with BJP

      Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik on Wednesday said the party should renew ties with the BJP, as the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government faces a crisis following a revolt by a section of Sena MLAs led by Eknath Shinde. 

      Sarnaik, the MLA from Thane's Ovala-Majiwada constituency, has been facing a probe by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case. He had last year written a letter to Chief Minister and Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, saying the party should team up with the BJP to save its leaders from action by central agencies. 

      Talking to reporters on Wednesday, Sarnaik said, "I had first mooted the idea that the Shiv Sena should go with the BJP." Sarnaik had in his letter to the CM last year said though the BJP and the Shiv Sena are not allies anymore, their leaders have good relations and the Sena should make use of this.

      Notably, the ED had recently attached assets worth over Rs 11 crore of Sarnaik in the money laundering case linked to the National Spot Exchange Limited (NSEL). A number of politicians and ministers of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, which comprises the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress, in the state have faced ED action in the recent past.

      On Wednesday morning, a group of 40 Maharashtra MLAs, led by dissident leader Eknath Shinde, arrived in Guwahati and they were taken to a luxury hotel on the outskirts of the city amid tight security. Earlier, the MLAs were taken to Surat in Gujarat from Mumbai on Tuesday, and the decision to shift them to Guwahati in Assam was taken on security grounds, according to a BJP source. 

    • June 22, 2022 / 09:39 AM IST

      Maharashtra Political Crisis LIVE Updates: Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari admitted to HN Reliance Foundation hospital in Mumbai today for COVID-19 treatment

      Amid political crisis in Maharashtra, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari admitted to HN Reliance Foundation hospital in Mumbai today for COVID-19 treatment.

    • June 22, 2022 / 09:35 AM IST

      Maharashtra Political Crisis LIVE Updates: Maharastra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil visited at the residence of NCP chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai

    • June 22, 2022 / 09:34 AM IST

      Maharashtra Political Crisis LIVE Updates: Congress MLAs meet to discuss political situation

      A meeting of Congress Legislative Party took place today in the presence of AICC Observer for the state Kamal Nath. 43 MLAs to be present in the meeting. Kamal Nath and other senior Congress leaders likely to meet CM Uddhav Thackeray after the meeting: Maharashtra Congress Sources

    • June 22, 2022 / 09:28 AM IST

      Maharashtra Political Crisis LIVE Updates: Maharashtra cabinet meeting scheduled at 1 pm

    • June 22, 2022 / 09:24 AM IST

      Maharashtra Political Crisis LIVE Updates: I have 40 MLAs with me, claims Eknath Shinde after reaching Guwahati

      Eknath Shinde, the leader of rebellion in ruling Shiv Sena on Wednesday claimed he has 40 MLAs with him. Shinde, who arrived at the Guwahati airport, spoke to reporters for the first time since his decision to rebel against his own party.

    • June 22, 2022 / 09:23 AM IST

      Welcome to the LIVE blog of Maharshtra political crisis. We will update you with all the recent developments happenings

