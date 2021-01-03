MARKET NEWS

Madhya Pradesh CM expands cabinet, inducts two Jyotiraditya Scindia loyalists

This is the third expansion of the state cabinet ever since Shivraj Singh Chouhan took over as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh for the fourth term in March 2020 after the collapse of the Congress government.

PTI
January 03, 2021 / 04:47 PM IST
Former Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia (C) is welcomed as he joins Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in presence of party chief JP Nadda (R), at BJP headquarters in New Delhi on March 11 , 2020 (PTI)

The Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led Madhya Pradesh cabinet was expanded on Janaury 3, 2021. Two loyalists of Bharatiya Janata Party leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, whose exit from the Congress in March 2020 led to the fall of the Kamal Nath-led Congress dispensation in MP, returned as ministers.

MP Governor Anandiben Patel administered the oath of office to the newly-inducted ministers Tulsiram Silawat and Govind Rajput.

Jyotiraditya Scindia was left with no option in the Congress

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh, Protem Speaker Rameshwar Sharma, and several ministers of the state cabinet were present during the brief ceremony held at the Raj Bhawan.

This is the third expansion of the state cabinet ever since Chouhan took over as the chief minister for the fourth term in March 2020 after the collapse of the Congress government.

Jyotiraditya Scindia quit as he wanted to become Union minister: Digvijay Singh


Silawat and Rajput had been inducted into the cabinet in April last year during its first expansion. However, they had to step down in October as they were not members of the state legislature because the coronavirus pandemic delayed the bypolls.

There is a mandatory provision that a non-MLA, who got inducted in the cabinet, should get elected to the State Assembly within six months.

The second expansion of Chouhan’s cabinet took place on July 2 last year with induction of 28 ministers, including a dozen loyalists of Jyotiraditya Scindia.

The first expansion was held on April 21 last year wherein five ministers, including Silawat and Rajput, were inducted.

Silawat and Rajput were among the Congress MLAs who had resigned and joined the BJP with Scindia in March last year.

In the Assembly bypolls held on November 3, the BJP had won 19 of the 28 seats, while the opposition Congress had bagged nine.

Silawat and Rajput won from Sanver and Surkhi respectively in the by-poll.


PTI
TAGS: #Bharatiya Janata Party #Jyotiraditya Scindia #Madhya Pradesh government
first published: Jan 3, 2021 04:47 pm

