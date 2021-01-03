Madhya Pradesh CM expands cabinet, inducts two Jyotiraditya Scindia loyalists

Former Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia (C) is welcomed as he joins Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in presence of party chief JP Nadda (R), at BJP headquarters in New Delhi on March 11 , 2020 (PTI)

The Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led Madhya Pradesh cabinet was expanded on Janaury 3, 2021. Two loyalists of Bharatiya Janata Party leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, whose exit from the Congress in March 2020 led to the fall of the Kamal Nath-led Congress dispensation in MP, returned as ministers.

MP Governor Anandiben Patel administered the oath of office to the newly-inducted ministers Tulsiram Silawat and Govind Rajput.

Jyotiraditya Scindia was left with no option in the Congress

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh, Protem Speaker Rameshwar Sharma, and several ministers of the state cabinet were present during the brief ceremony held at the Raj Bhawan.