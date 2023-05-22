Kejriwal bridging opposition gap post Central ordinance?

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Image: ANI)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has stepped up efforts to reach out to opposition leaders following his latest tussle with the Central government.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor is scheduled to meet West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on May 23 in Kolkata. He will also meet Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray on May 24 and 25, respectively.

These meetings have been organised by Kejriwal to secure support in the Rajya Sabha in order to overturn an ordinance issued by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government.

Currently, the opposition has a strength of 128 MPs in the Rajya Sabha, while the ruling BJP-led National Democratic Alliance has 110 MPs.

The ordinance aims to nullify a Supreme Court ruling, giving the city-state control over the bureaucracy and services in the national capital.

Kejriwal’s planned meetings with opposition leaders dovetail with efforts by others to forge a united non-BJP front as an alternative to the Narendra Modi government in next year’s Parliamentary elections.

“Although the elections are scheduled to take place a year later, the process of dialogue among opposition parties has already begun. Furthermore, regional parties are likely to support Kejriwal due to their disagreements with the central government over matters of constitutional authority, such as the appointment of governors…” said Rasheed Kidwai, a political commentator.

According to sources, Kejriwal has requested Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to engage with the party.

On May 21, Kejriwal held a meeting with the Janata Dal (United) leader as well as Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav.

Sources also said that Nitish Kumar, who has been meeting Kejriwal more frequently now, also requested him to establish contact with the leaders of regional parties in southern states.

Kejriwal openly supported the Congress party when Rahul Gandhi was disqualified from the Lok Sabha. The Congress party has been refraining from extending open support to Kejriwal, primarily due to the critical stand its senior Delhi unit leader Ajay Maken has been taken on him on various issues.

Interestingly, during the Apex Court’s affirmation of the powers of the Delhi government, the Delhi government was represented by the senior Congress leader and prominent lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi.

The Centre aims to establish a National Capital Civil Service Authority, which will consist of the chief minister, chief secretary and principal home secretary as members. Their role is to make decisions on postings and transfers of civil service officers.

The ordinance grants authority to the Lieutenant Governor (LG) to make the final decision in case there is a difference of opinion between the authority and the LG.

Furthermore, the ordinance stipulates that the LG, before making appropriate orders based on recommendations, may request any relevant material concerning Group 'A' officers who are serving in the administration of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi.

AAP’s resentment

On the evening of May 19, the Central government issued an ordinance that effectively overturned a previous judgment by a Constitution bench. This judgment had transferred the authority to control bureaucrats in the national capital from the Lieutenant Governor to the Delhi government.

A week prior to the ordinance, on May 11, the Supreme Court had ruled on the ongoing dispute between the Centre and the Delhi government on the control of services in Delhi. The court's verdict stated that the Delhi government would have control over administrative services in all areas except land, public order and police.

Kejriwal has criticized the ordinance as an “insult” and a “direct challenge to the authority and power” of the country's highest court.

AAP’s challenges

The AAP has faced significant challenges on multiple fronts in recent times. Two senior ministers of the party, Manish Sisodia and Satyendra Jain, are currently in jail on corruption charges. Additionally, the party did not perform well in the Karnataka Assembly elections.

The party’s attempts to expand into South India were unsuccessful, with only a meagre 0.58 percent of the vote share and none of its candidates being able to retain their deposits. However, the AAP did manage to secure a Lok Sabha seat from Jalandhar.

Given the controversies surrounding the party, it has been engaged in ongoing discussions with opposition leaders, advocating a united front to counter the BJP in the 2024 elections.