Karnataka LIVE: BJP delegation meets Speaker, seeks no-confidence motion against Congress-JD(S) govt

Jul 15, 2019 12:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
How the numbers stack up
Karnataka political crisis live updates: Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar is holding a discussion with CM HD Kumaraswamy and Congress leaders Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar and Zameer Ahmed Khan, reports suggest.
A Congress-JD(S) delegation has met the Speaker and given a notice for a trust vote, reports suggest.
Karnataka political crisis live updates | BJP’s Suresh Kumar at Vidhana Soudha: It's up to CM Kumaraswamy to prove to the state that he enjoys the majority. He has himself asked the Speaker to fix a time, first that should be done, then other business can continue. All our 105 MLAs are together. (ANI)
Reports suggest that HD Kumaraswamy has met Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar before the session begins.
The Karnataka Legislative Assembly is set to convene. The BJP will be pushing for a trust vote and for Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy to resign.
Janata Dal (Secular) MLAs have arrived at the Vidhana Soudha.
Karnataka political crisis live updates: A BJP delegation has met Assembly Speaker and sought a no-confidence motion against the Congress-JD(S) coalition government. BJP wants the floor test to happen today.
Congress MLAs, in the hour-long legislative party meet, resolved to stay together, reports suggest.
Congress’ legislative party meeting has concluded. Party MLAs are now headed to the Vidhana Soudha.
Karnataka political crisis live updates: BJP has decided to disrupt the Assembly proceedings if CM Kumaraswamy does not move the trust vote to prove his government’s majority, The Times of India has quoted a party official as saying.
Karnataka MLAs write to Mumbai Police, say don't want to meet Congress leaders
The rebel MLAs staying at a Mumbai hotel have written to the city police chief, saying they do not want to meet Mallikarjun Kharge or any other Congress leader.
The Chief Justice of India (CJI) has allowed six more rebel MLAs to file their plea and be heard tomorrow.
Congress has alleged that the BJP was involved in the "conspiracy" in Karnataka and Goa, to lure their party legislators.
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Karnataka political crisis: We stand by our demand (of a floor test). Behaviour of the Assembly Speaker and the Chief Minister is highly uncalled for and unacceptable. When the MLAs have personally handed Speaker their resignations, what inquiry does he want?
Congress leaders have arrived at a hotel in Bengaluru for the Legislative Party meeting.
How the numbers stack up
The ruling coalition's total strength is 116 (Congress: 78, JD(S): 37 and BSP: 1), besides the Speaker. With the support of the two Independents, the BJP would have 107 MLAs in the 224-member House, where the half-way mark is 113.
If the resignations of the 16 rebel MLAs are accepted, the coalition's tally will be reduced to 100.
The Congress Legislature Party will begin shortly.
BJP's JP Nadda rejects allegations of horse-trading
BJP Working President JP Nadda yesterday said that the Karnataka political crisis was triggered by the resignation of Congress chief Rahul Gandhi even as he rejected allegations of horse-trading levelled against his party unit in the southern state.
Good morning! Welcome to Moneycontrol's live coverage of the Karnataka political crisis. Congress’ Legislative Party will be meeting today. BJP has also sought a floor test today.
Update: "Government is safe, Ramalinga Reddy will vote for Congress. Congress is in his blood," says party leader Zameer Ahmed (News18)
BS Yeddyurappa, BJP state chief: The rebel MLAs have said they will not return. The situation is in our favour. In two-three days, BJP will get the opportunity to serve the people of the state. (News18)
Rebel Congress MLA MTB Nagaraj: There is no question of taking back my resignation.
Leaders of the Congress-JD(S) coalition held negotiations with Nagaraj on Saturday in a bid to woo him back to save the H D Kumaraswamy-led government in Karnataka that is on the brink of collapse.
The Hoskote MLA had maintained that he intended to take a final decision on the withdrawal of his resignation after talks with Chikkaballapura MLA K Sudhakar, as both had together submitted resignation to the Speaker on July 10.
ST Somshekhar, rebel Congress MLA while addressing media in Mumbai: Won't take back our resignations... there is no division among the rebel MLAs... we are not in touch with any other political party, and if any party is trying to get in touch with us, we are not responding to them.
1 more rebel Karnataka MLA arrives in Mumbai, count now 15
Rebel Karnataka Congress MLA MTB Nagaraj, who submitted his resignation to the Assembly Speaker on July 10, arrived in Mumbai Sunday afternoon, taking the total number of MLAs in the metropolis to 15, sources said.
Earlier, news channels in the southern state had shown visuals of Nagaraj boarding a chartered flight.
"He has arrived here in the afternoon and is in the hotel where some other legislators are camping," sources said, adding that the Hoskote MLA was accompanied by BJP leader R Ashok. (PTI)
Update: A meeting of top Congress leaders is set to begin at KK Guest House. Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy is attending the meeting. Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah is also expected to arrive, News18 has reported.