Karnataka LIVE: BJP delegation meets Speaker, seeks no-confidence motion against Congress-JD(S) govt

How the numbers stack up

The ruling coalition's total strength is 116 (Congress: 78, JD(S): 37 and BSP: 1), besides the Speaker. With the support of the two Independents, the BJP would have 107 MLAs in the 224-member House, where the half-way mark is 113.

If the resignations of the 16 rebel MLAs are accepted, the coalition's tally will be reduced to 100.