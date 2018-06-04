If North, South Korea can become friends, even India and Pakistan can: J&K CM

Addressing a rally in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti said that if the age-old rivalry of North and South Korea can come to an end, then even India and Pakistan can end the fight. North and South Korea put aside their differences and put an end to the conflict after 70 years of rivalry.

While addressing the rally, Mufti quoted former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and said, "We can change our friends but not neighbours". She further continued, "Like (my colleague) Mehboob Beigh sahib here said, North Korea and South Korea have become friends after 70 years for the sake of people. But here shelling is still going on our borders. People on that side are dying and people on this side are also dying. Our agenda is only this that till these two countries don’t come close situation won’t improve".

Mufti emphasised the current relationship between India and Pakistan stating, "That is why we want talks here and with them". Later, she also said that the current bloodshed on the border is "unfortunate despite talks". She said, "This is unfortunate that despite DGMO talks, there has been ceasefire violation on the border in which we lost our two jawans and many other civilians are injured. This should not happen. People on both sides are dying."

On May 29, Pakistan DGMO had called his Indian counterpart lieutenant general Anil Chauhan over hotline to undertake "serious measures" to improve the cross-border situation. Moreover, the Indian director general of military operations had agreed to the proposal. However, two BSF soldiers were killed after Pakistan Ranger opened fire along the International Border in Jammu early on Sunday. It eventually triggered heavy firing between the two countries.