App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Nov 15, 2019 07:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

If BJP can join hands with PDP, why can't Congress with Shiv Sena: Nana Patole

Former BJP MP Nana Patole, who later joined the Congress and defeated the saffron party candidate from Sakoli in the assembly polls, said the Congress had tied up with Shiv Sena after the latter had left the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to join the United Progressive Alliance (UPA).

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Congress candidate Nana Patole
Congress candidate Nana Patole

Congress leader and Maharashtra MLA Nana Patole said here on Friday that if the BJP can tie-up with the PDP to form government in Jammu and Kashmir, why the Congress and Shiv Sena can't come together in the western state. Maharashtra is currently under President's rule after a stalemate over government formation following the assembly polls last month.

Former BJP MP Nana Patole, who later joined the Congress and defeated the saffron party candidate from Sakoli in the assembly polls, said the Congress had tied up with Shiv Sena after the latter had left the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to join the United Progressive Alliance (UPA).

The All India Kisan Congress president said, the Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena will soon form the government in Maharashtra and will provide a stable administration for five years.

Close

In reply to a question on his ministerial ambitions, Patole said, “I am an obedient soldier of the party and it will decide whether to give me a cabinet berth or not.”

related news

In the 2014 general elections, Patole, then representing the BJP, had defeated NCP heavyweight and former union minister Praful Patel from the Bhandara-Gondiya constituency by a huge margin of 1.49 lakh votes.

Patole who is also the AICC observer for Himachal Pradesh said appropriate action would soon be taken against AICC secretary and former minister Sudhir Sharma on a complaint raised by Congress leader Vijay Inder Karan, who lost in the Dharamshala assembly bypoll recently.

Accusing Sharma of "conniving" with the ruling BJP in the state to ensure his defeat, Karan had sought Sharma's "immediate expulsion" from the party and sent a report to the AICC in this regard.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 15, 2019 07:17 pm

tags #Assembly Elections 2019 #BJP #India #Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2019 #Nana Patole #PDP #Politics #Shiv Sena

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.