Haryana Assembly Election: Former state unit chief Ashok Tanwar quits Congress before polls

Former Haryana Congress chief Ashok Tanwar resigned from the primary membership of the party on October 5. Tanwar announced his resignation a day after he quit the all election committees of the Congress over alleged irregularities in ticket distribution.

Tanwar posted a four-page resignation letter on Twitter addressed to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, saying he resigned from the party "after long deliberations with party workers and for reasons well known to all Congressman and public."



After long deliberations with party workers and for reasons well known to all Congressman and public, I hereby resign from the primary membership of the @INCIndia pic.twitter.com/qG9dYcV6u2

— Ashok Tanwar (@AshokTanwar_INC) October 5, 2019

In the letter, he said "Congress is going through existential crises, not because of its political opponents but because of serious internal contradiction.

"I after several months of consideration tender my resignation from the primary membership of the Congress party, which I nurtured from my sweat and blood. My fight is not personal but against the system which is destroying the grand old party," the letter said.

The reasons of his resignation are well known to all Congressmen, Tanwar said, adding that he has taken the decision after having long deliberations with party workers.

Tanwar has revolted against the party leadership alleging irregularities and corruption in ticket distribution for October 21 Haryana Assembly polls and had openly protested outside the Congress chief's 10 Janpath residence in New Delhi on October 2.

He has been miffed with the party ever since he was removed as the Haryana Congress chief.