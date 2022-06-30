English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

    Hanuman Chalisa effect led to fall of MVA govt in Maha: MP minister

    He said it was for the first time in the country that a government had collapsed on the issue of ’Hindutva’. He said it was for the first time in the country that a government had collapsed on the issue of ’Hindutva’.

    PTI
    June 30, 2022 / 05:10 PM IST
    MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra (Image: ANI)

    MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra (Image: ANI)


    Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Thursday attributed the fall of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra to an ”effect” of the Hanuman Chalisa, whose planned recitation by an MP-MLA couple had triggered a controversy in the adjoining state.


    He said it was for the first time in the country that a government had collapsed on the issue of ’Hindutva’. He said it was for the first time in the country that a government had collapsed on the issue of ’Hindutva’.


    "My country is changing. It is happening for the first time that a government has fallen in the name of Hindutva. The collapse of the MVA government in Maharashtra is an effect of the Hanuman Chalisa… in 40 days 40 MLAs left the party (Shiv Sena)," Mishra told reporters at his residence while reacting to political developments in Maharashtra.


    Independent Lok Sabha member Navneet Rana and her MLA-husband Ravi Rana were arrested in April 23 by the Mumbai Police after the couple announced they would recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s private residence ’Matoshree’, which had angered Shiv Sena workers.


    Referring to Shiv Sena MP and chief spokesman Sanjay Raut, Mishra, a senior BJP leader, said the former had claimed that the rebel MLAs had been kidnapped (agua ho gaye), but the fact was they had turned bhagwa (saffron).

    Close

    Related stories

    To a question, Mishra said people should ask leaders of the Shiv Sena, and not the BJP, why their MLAs had deserted the party. To a question, Mishra said people should ask leaders of the Shiv Sena, and not the BJP, why their MLAs had deserted the party.

    PTI
    Tags: #BJP #Hanuman Chalisa #Hindutva #Maharashtra #Matoshree #Narottam Mishra
    first published: Jun 30, 2022 05:10 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.