Dynasty Watch | The Abdullahs: From spearheading the National Conference to shaping modern-day Kashmir

After India won independence from the British, the main objective of the Jawaharlal Nehru-led government was to consolidate all princely states into the Union of India.

Of all the states, the toughest was Jammu and Kashmir, in not so much as the accession as the aftermath. The conflict over the accession of the state has been hanging like the Damocles sword over every government that has come to power at the Centre.

To mention Jammu and Kashmir and not talk about the Abdullahs is impossible. It was Sheikh Abdullah, pioneer of minority rights activism in the state, who played an imminent role in the accession of Kashmir into India.

The Abdullahs are spread in the administrative leadership of the state like the roots of the peepal tree, each passing the torch lit by their predecessor. Commissioned by Sheikh Abdullah, the NC has always taken a precariously balanced stand between J&K being an integral part of India and advocating for the state’s autonomy.

The leadership of the party has always remained within the family – founder Sheikh Mohammed Abdullah was the president of the party until 1981, after which the baton was passed to Farooq Abdullah.

Sheikh Abdullah – Sher-e-Kashmir (The Lion of Kashmir)

Sheikh Mohammed Abdullah founded the All Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference at Srinagar in October 1932. What started as an anti-colonial movement against a Dogra king, eventually matured into a secular party – which was rechristened as the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference on June 11, 1939 – and consolidated all minorities under one umbrella.

In 1946, Shaikh Abdullah launched the Quit Kashmir Movement against the Dogra monarchy. When India got Independence in 1947, Mehar Chand Mahajan was the prime minister of J&K while Hari Singh, a Dogra, was the last ruling king.

In the summer of 1947, Hari Singh had toyed with the idea of keeping Kashmir independent. However, when Pakistani raiders reached the borders of Srinagar by October 24, 1947, he sent the deputy prime minister to Delhi with the proposal of accession to India.

Sheikh Abdullah (right), chosen to head the interim government in J&K, confers with Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Aide (center) is unidentified." A photo from the San Francisco Examiner, 1949 (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

At that time, NC was batting for complete independence for J&K. However, the raid by Pakistani tribals compelled him to accept the succession of Kashmir. Once the proposal reached Delhi, an internal committee/ comprising Nehru and Vallabhbhai Patel, agreed and immediately sent the Indian Army to ward off the raiders. However, Nehru demanded that Sheikh Abdullah succeed Hari Singh.

Not only was he the most dominating political figure in modern J&K, he had a significant role in shaping the post-1947 sub-continental politics.

In March 1948, Sheikh was appointed as the prime minister of J&K by the Indian government. After coming to power, his magna carta for farmers made him a messiah among rural dwellers who started referring to him as ‘bab’ (father).

Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru driving in an open jeep from the airport on his arrival at Srinagar on September 24, 1949 to participate in the annual session of the All Jammu & Kashmir National Conference. Seated behind him is Sheikh Abdullah. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

With a slew of economic and social reforms that he brought with him, Shaikh Abdullah also suppressed all opposition against NC in the state. In the state’s first assembly elections in 1952, all 75 seats were won by the NC, most unopposed.

In August 1953, while Sheikh Abdullah was still in office, he was accused of conspiring against the state and arrested in the Kashmir Conspiracy case. He was jailed for 11 years. After being released from custody in 1964, he visited Pakistan in order to bring a resolution to the Kashmir issue. He was rearrested in 1965 and held until 1968 under the same allegations.

On November 13, 1974, he signed the Kashmir Accord with then prime minister Indira Gandhi, so as to stop the plebiscite movement under the NC. The accord re-iterated that the state of J&K will be an integral part of the Union of India and will be governed as per the postulates of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution, which grants special status to J&K. Signing the accord brought Sheikh back to power, although, now at a relegated post of chief minister.

Farooq Abdullah

Farooq took over the baton from his father at a time when the people were vocal about their contempt for Sheikh Abdullah for signing the Kashmir Accord. Farooq became the party president in 1982 and also followed his father as the chief minister of J&K.

Born in Srinagar in 1937, Farooq had completed his medical degree in SMS college in Jaipur, Rajasthan. He first became involved in active politics to help his father get re-elected to the state assembly. With no direct experience in governance, Farooq was elected as an MP to Lok Sabha in 1980. Two years later, he resigned from the post to contest J&K Assembly polls.

However, in the subsequent polls, the seat count of NC dropped gradually. He managed to remain the chief minister in 1983-84, and again from 1986-90 by the way of forming a coalition with the Congress. From 1990-96, J&K was under President’s Rule and Farooq had taken a sabbatical in London. He contested polls in 1996 after coming back and won with a thumping majority. He was appointed as the chief minister for the third time.

Khalida Shah and Ghulam Mohammad Shah

Khalida, the daughter of Sheikh Abdullah, married Ghulam Mohammed Shah, who later broke away from the NC to form the Awami National Conference (ANC). Shah defeated Farroq Abdullah to become the chief minister of J&K between July 1, 1984 and March 1986.

Khalida even contested against younger brother Farooq in the 2009 Lok Sabha elections, but was defeated by him.

Omar Abdullah

Omar, too, followed his father's footsteps and dived into active politics in 1998.

Born in England to a British mother in 1970, Omar completed his degree in business from present day Mumbai University. Omar’s privileged pedigree led to his rapid rise in Indian politics. In 1998, he was elected to the Lok Sabha at the age of 28 years. In 2001, he was appointed as the Union Minister of External Affairs, the youngest-ever to hold the portfolio. Around 17 months on, he resigned to concentrate on state elections in J&K.

In the 2008 J&K Assembly elections, Omar won from his constituency and was appointed as chief minister by the NC-Congress coalition government. At the age of 38, Omar was the youngest chief minister of the state. He relinquished the party presidency post for his father.

When in office, Omar was vocal about his stance on separatists, alleged excessives under the controversial AFSPA and rising militancy in the state.

Omar resigned from the chief minister's post after the Opposition PDP named him in the infamous sex scandal that had rocked Srinagar in 2006. While submitting his resignation to Governor NN Vohra, Omar had said, "I can't bear this kind of humiliation. I am innocent until proven guilty."