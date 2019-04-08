App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Apr 08, 2019 07:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Dynasty Watch | The Abdullahs: From spearheading the National Conference to shaping modern-day Kashmir

Commissioned by Sheikh Abdullah, the NC has always taken a precariously balanced stand between J&K being an integral part of India and advocating for the state’s autonomy

Aakriti Handa @aakriti_handa
(From left) Sheikh Abdullah, Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah
(From left) Sheikh Abdullah, Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah
Whatsapp

After India won independence from the British, the main objective of the Jawaharlal Nehru-led government was to consolidate all princely states into the Union of India.

Of all the states, the toughest was Jammu and Kashmir, in not so much as the accession as the aftermath. The conflict over the accession of the state has been hanging like the Damocles sword over every government that has come to power at the Centre.

To mention Jammu and Kashmir and not talk about the Abdullahs is impossible. It was Sheikh Abdullah, pioneer of minority rights activism in the state, who played an imminent role in the accession of Kashmir into India.

The Abdullahs are spread in the administrative leadership of the state like the roots of the peepal tree, each passing the torch lit by their predecessor. Commissioned by Sheikh Abdullah, the NC has always taken a precariously balanced stand between J&K being an integral part of India and advocating for the state’s autonomy.

related news

The leadership of the party has always remained within the family – founder Sheikh Mohammed Abdullah was the president of the party until 1981, after which the baton was passed to Farooq Abdullah.

Sheikh Abdullah – Sher-e-Kashmir (The Lion of Kashmir)

Sheikh Mohammed Abdullah founded the All Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference at Srinagar in October 1932. What started as an anti-colonial movement against a Dogra king, eventually matured into a secular party – which was rechristened as the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference on June 11, 1939 – and consolidated all minorities under one umbrella.

In 1946, Shaikh Abdullah launched the Quit Kashmir Movement against the Dogra monarchy.  When India got Independence in 1947, Mehar Chand Mahajan was the prime minister of J&K while Hari Singh, a Dogra, was the last ruling king.

In the summer of 1947, Hari Singh had toyed with the idea of keeping Kashmir independent. However, when Pakistani raiders reached the borders of Srinagar by October 24, 1947, he sent the deputy prime minister to Delhi with the proposal of accession to India.

Sheikh Abdullah (right), chosen to head interim government in J&K, confers with Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Aide (center) is unidentified." A photo from the San Francisco Examiner, 1949 (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

Sheikh Abdullah (right), chosen to head the interim government in J&K, confers with Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Aide (center) is unidentified." A photo from the San Francisco Examiner, 1949 (Image: Wikimedia Commons)



At that time, NC was batting for complete independence for J&K. However, the raid by Pakistani tribals compelled him to accept the succession of Kashmir. Once the proposal reached Delhi, an internal committee/ comprising Nehru and Vallabhbhai Patel, agreed and immediately sent the Indian Army to ward off the raiders. However, Nehru demanded that Sheikh Abdullah succeed Hari Singh.

Not only was he the most dominating political figure in modern J&K, he had a significant role in shaping the post-1947 sub-continental politics.

In March 1948, Sheikh was appointed as the prime minister of J&K by the Indian government. After coming to power, his magna carta for farmers made him a messiah among rural dwellers who started referring to him as ‘bab’ (father).

Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru driving in an open jeep from the airport on his arrival at Srinagar on September 24, 1949 to participate in the annual session of the All Jammu & Kashmir National Conference. Seated behind him is Sheikh Abdullah. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru driving in an open jeep from the airport on his arrival at Srinagar on September 24, 1949 to participate in the annual session of the All Jammu & Kashmir National Conference. Seated behind him is Sheikh Abdullah. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

 

With a slew of economic and social reforms that he brought with him, Shaikh Abdullah also suppressed all opposition against NC in the state.  In the state’s first assembly elections in 1952, all 75 seats were won by the NC, most unopposed.

In August 1953, while Sheikh Abdullah was still in office, he was accused of conspiring against the state and arrested in the Kashmir Conspiracy case. He was jailed for 11 years. After being released from custody in 1964, he visited Pakistan in order to bring a resolution to the Kashmir issue. He was rearrested in 1965 and held until 1968 under the same allegations.

On November 13, 1974, he signed the Kashmir Accord with then prime minister Indira Gandhi, so as to stop the plebiscite movement under the NC. The accord re-iterated that the state of J&K will be an integral part of the Union of India and will be governed as per the postulates of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution, which grants special status to J&K. Signing the accord brought Sheikh back to power, although, now at a relegated post of chief minister.

Also Read: Dynasty Watch | The Chautalas of Haryana battle infighting and hurt egos going into LS polls

Farooq Abdullah

Farooq took over the baton from his father at a time when the people were vocal about their contempt for Sheikh Abdullah for signing the Kashmir Accord. Farooq became the party president in 1982 and also followed his father as the chief minister of J&K.

Born in Srinagar in 1937, Farooq had completed his medical degree in SMS college in Jaipur, Rajasthan. He first became involved in active politics to help his father get re-elected to the state assembly. With no direct experience in governance, Farooq was elected as an MP to Lok Sabha in 1980. Two years later, he resigned from the post to contest J&K Assembly polls.

However, in the subsequent polls, the seat count of NC dropped gradually. He managed to remain the chief minister in 1983-84, and again from 1986-90 by the way of forming a coalition with the Congress. From 1990-96, J&K was under President’s Rule and Farooq had taken a sabbatical in London. He contested polls in 1996 after coming back and won with a thumping majority. He was appointed as the chief minister for the third time.

Khalida Shah and Ghulam Mohammad Shah

Khalida, the daughter of Sheikh Abdullah, married Ghulam Mohammed Shah, who later broke away from the NC to form the Awami National Conference (ANC). Shah defeated Farroq Abdullah to become the chief minister of J&K between July 1, 1984 and March 1986.

Khalida even contested against younger brother Farooq in the 2009 Lok Sabha elections, but was defeated by him.

Also Read: Dynasty Watch | The Badals: Electoral might, financial strength and marital ties make them Punjab's first family

Omar Abdullah

Omar, too, followed his father's footsteps and dived into active politics in 1998.

Born in England to a British mother in 1970, Omar completed his degree in business from present day Mumbai University. Omar’s privileged pedigree led to his rapid rise in Indian politics. In 1998, he was elected to the Lok Sabha at the age of 28 years. In 2001, he was appointed as the Union Minister of External Affairs, the youngest-ever to hold the portfolio. Around 17 months on, he resigned to concentrate on state elections in J&K.

In the 2008 J&K Assembly elections, Omar won from his constituency and was appointed as chief minister by the NC-Congress coalition government. At the age of 38, Omar was the youngest chief minister of the state. He relinquished the party presidency post for his father.

When in office, Omar was vocal about his stance on separatists, alleged excessives under the controversial AFSPA and rising militancy in the state.

Omar resigned from the chief minister's post after the Opposition PDP named him in the infamous sex scandal that had rocked Srinagar in 2006. While submitting his resignation to Governor NN Vohra, Omar had said, "I can't bear this kind of humiliation. I am innocent until proven guilty."

Catch LIVE updates of the Lok Sabha elections 2019
First Published on Apr 8, 2019 07:21 pm

tags #Dynasty Watch #Farooq Abdullah #General Election 2019 #Jammu and Kashmir #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #National Conference #Omar Abdullah #Sheikh Abdullah

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Kabir Singh Teaser: Shahid Kapoor looks like a rugged rebel in this on ...

Exclusive: Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 crew books an entire fort resort an ...

Mrs Shatrughan Sinha yet to make up her mind about contesting election ...

Exclusive: Producer Rashmi Sharma stands by her decision of ousting Sh ...

Kalank: Karan Johar shares a still of the song Tabah Ho Gaye featuring ...

Ranveer Singh and Katrina Kaif’s sparkling chemistry gets attention, ...

Angrezi Medium: An excited Irrfan Khan is back to entertain fans, shar ...

’83: Ranveer Singh and squad begin training under champion Mohinder ...

Happy Birthday stylish star Allu Arjun; 3 exciting films to follow

Mary Kom On Importance Of Vaccination

At Baghpat Rally, Jayant Chaudhary Praises 'Master' Akhilesh Yadav for ...

'Won’t Allow Congress to Decay': Chidambaram on Lessons Learnt from ...

Target Is to Make Manchester City's Life Harder: Hugo Lloris Urges Tot ...

BJP Releases Its Manifesto For 2019, Cyrus Gets You The Details

Fans Ecstatic as K-Pop Stars BTS and 'Closer' Singer Halsey Tease New ...

India is Heartless if it Can’t Give Less Than 1% of GDP to 20% Poor, ...

Bravo Turns Hairstylist for Chennai Super Kings Teammate

Novel Device Shows Promise to Predict Sepsis

Why the Supreme Court is right in repealing RBI’s directive on resol ...

Lok Sabha elections 2019: BJP could eat into TMC, CPI(M) votes in West ...

Indiabulls Housing-Lakshmi Vilas Bank merger: Here's all you need to k ...

BJP manifesto highlights: farmers, housing for all, national security ...

Jamui lok sabha seat: LJP's Chirag Paswan popular, but may face a clos ...

Closing Bell: Sensex ends 162 points lower, Nifty holds 11,600; Indiab ...

Why UltraTech Cement remains top cement stock for brokerages

Indiabulls Housing-Lakshmi Vilas Bank merger: What should investors do ...

Midcap Mania: Despite pain in smallcap index, Axtel Industries outperf ...

BJP manifesto 2019 highlights: From 0% interest in credit card till fi ...

Ban on Jammu and Kashmir Highway is 'unprecedented', 'dictatorial': Lo ...

US rattled as China's construction work under Belt and Road initiative ...

BJP manifesto: Continuity for sure, but some goals are aspirational; w ...

Pro Kabaddi League Auction 2019 LIVE updates: Rahul Chaudhari to Tamil ...

Soni Razdan on No Fathers In Kashmir, shooting in extreme weather cond ...

Atal Setu, a new bridge in Bihar over troubled Kosi, raises risk of hi ...

Landless: A film on Punjab's Dalit farmers gives the community a voice ...

Facebook makes preparations for countering fake news in India as elect ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.