Lok Sabha election tracker LIVE: No option but to revoke Article 370 if demands of separate PM raised in J&K, says Rajnath Singh

Apr 08, 2019 07:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
BJP reiterates stand on the Ram Mandir
PM Modi, senior leaders release BJP's Lok Sabha polls manifesto
Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi to hold 3 rallies in western UP today
SP-BSP-RLD to hold first joint rally in Deoband today
Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu releases TDP's poll manifesto
Shatrughan Sinha bids adieu to BJP, confirms joining Congress
Congress manifesto has come from countrymen, says Rahul Gandhi
Party's decision not to give tickets to those above 75 years of age: Amit Shah
Nation First, party next, self last: LK Advani's blog
Rahul Gandhi to file nomination from Wayanad today
EC sends notice to Yogi Adityanath over 'Modi sena' remark
BSP chief Mayawati hints at her prime ministerial ambition
Rahul Gandhi to meet PC Chacko, Sheila Dikshit
Mayawati, Pawan Kalyan to campaign in Andhra Pradesh
Tej Pratap Yadav floats 'Lalu Rabri Morcha', urges mother to contest from Saran
Removed 687 pages, accounts linked to Congress: Facebook
Rahul Gandhi to contest from Wayanad, Kerala as 2nd LS Seat
Congress-JD(S) to launch joint campaign with mega rally today
Jaitley criticises JD(S), Congress for organising protest against I-T searches
US lawmaker urges USTR to delay GSP decision till Indian elections
Idea for minimum income guarantee came from Modi's '15 lakh promise' ahead of 2014 polls: Rahul Gandhi
#PollTrivia
With 185 eligible candidates in the fray, EC to use ballot papers in Nizamabad Lok Sabha seat in Telangana
Thackeray, Badal to attend Amit Shah's road-show
Bihar mahagathbandhan releases seat-sharing agreement
'TMC is the Trojan horse of BJP in the opposition camp'
PM Modi pitches for development and infrastructure push in J&K
Prime Miniser Narendra Modi addresses a rally in Jammu
BJP-led alliance will sweep Assam: Amit Shah
PM Modi to address 3 rallies today
Shatrughan Sinha likely to join Congress today
Mamata Banerjee to campaign for TDP in Andhra Pradesh
Nishad Party, JP(S) join Mahagathbandhan in UP
BJP veteran Murli Manohar Joshi asked by party not to contest polls
Seat sharing finalised in Maharashtra; Congress to contest from 26 seats, NCP gets 22
BJP releases 2nd list of candidates for LS polls
JD(U) releases second list of candidates for Arunachal Pradesh
Shiv Sena denies Lok Sabha ticket to MP who had slapped Air India official in 2017
Congress' fresh salvo at the BJP ahead of elections
Former Cricketer Gautam Gambhir joins BJP
BJP announces names of 184 candidates from 20 states for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
Narendra Modi to contest Lok Sabha elections from Varanasi seat while BJP President Amit Shah will contest from Gandhinagar, Gujarat.
Congress and NC seal an alliance in Jammu and Kashmir
Congress releases 6th list of candidates
YSRCP releases list of candidates
YSRCP's first list announced
Sharad Pawar's grand nephew, Bhujbal's nephew in NCP's second list
NCP announces first candidates list, fields Supriya Sule from Baramati
BJP's first list of candidates for Lok Sabha polls from Karnataka to be finalised on March 16
Manmohan Singh not contesting from Amritsar: Amrinder Singh
Rahul Gandhi promises to reform GST, if elected
TMC to contest some seats in Jharkhand, Assam, Bihar and 10 Assembly seats in Odisha
Patidar leader Hardik Patel joins Congress
Congress leader's son Sujay Vikhe Patil set to join BJP
AAP launches poll campaign with Delhi's full statehood as central theme
Congress Working Committee to meet in Ahmedabad today
CEC to discuss modalities for J&K Assembly elections today
EC tweaks schedule for Tamil Nadu bypolls
If Muslims can work, why can’t they vote: Asaduddin Owaisi
Mahagathbandhan will not have a stable nucleus: Arun Jaitley
EC clarifies on clashing of Ramzan, polling dates
Sharad Pawar not to contest Lok Sabha polls
PM Modi aiming to retain power, Opposition hopes to put up united fight
Model Code of Conduct imposed
Quick glance: Polling phases
‘Largest election exercise’
Left will face a backlash for the way it handled Sabarimala protests: Kummanam Rajasekharan
Former Mizoram Governor and BJP Lok Sabha candidate from Thiruvananthapuram Kummanam Rajasekharan is confident that the people have realised that the CPI and the Congress failed to deliver.
If someone talks about separate PM for J&K, we will have no option other than abolishing Articles 370 and 35A: Rajnath Singh (PTI)
"Speed with which Congress has reacted on the manifesto, it is very clear that they have not gone through even one of the 75. Congress should spend some time, read the manifesto, then talk," says Union minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on Congress saying that the 75 resolutions in BJP manifesto are "bluff".
New government will provide free education to all girls if voted to power: Naveen Patnaik
Update: UP CEO sends report to Election Commission on Mayawati's "Muslim vote" statement, News18 has reported. EC will take a decision in the next one or two days.
Update: KC Tyagi of JD(U) says that the party's "opinion on 35A and 370 are different" than the BJP but that they "want Modi government to come again".
"Did PM even give a single penny for West Bengal? The person who makes such big claims must see what he has contributed towards Bengal. He was busy in foreign tours for five years and now he saw the need to come here," says West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
PM Modi has concluded his address at BJP's manifesto launch.
BJP promises to implement NRC in other parts of the country
BJP, in its poll manifesto has promised to “implement the NRC in a phased manner in other parts of the country."
The BJP has reiterated that it would make efforts to ensure the safe return of Kashmiri Pandits.
Our approach is need-based. Politics can go on but to move nation ahead our approach is multi-dimensional: PM Modi
Update: Meanwhile, Congress’ candidate from Mumbai Northwest, Priya Dutt has filed her nomination at Bandra Collector Office in Mumbai.
BJP promises to set up a separate ministry for fishermen.
It is one mission, one direction for the BJP: PM Modi
Nationalism is our inspiration and good governance is our mantra: PM Modi
For the first time in India, all promises by a government has been fulfilled. We plan to take this forward : PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the manifesto launch ceremony.
This is an indication of Modi ji's diplomatic success that when Pakistan threatened to boycott Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) meeting if India was invited then 56 out of 57 countries said let Pakistan not come: Union Minister Sushma Swaraj at BJP manifesto release
“We will explore all possibilities within the framework of the Constitution and all necessary efforts to facilitate the expeditious construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya,” BJP has said in its manifesto.
More details from BJP’s Lok Sabha polls manifesto. The party has promised:
> Legislation of a Bill to prohibit and eliminate practices such as Triple Talaq and Nikah Halala
> Expand Ayushman Bharat to include all Anganwadi workers and ASHA workers
> 10% material procurement for the government by MSMEs having at least 50% women employees in their workforce
More details from BJP’s Lok Sabha polls manifesto | The party has promised:
> Telemedicine and diagnostic laboratory facilities at 1.5 lakh health and welfare centers
> One medical college or post graduate medical college in every district
> Ensure full immunization coverage for all children and pregnant women by 2022
More details from BJP’s Lok Sabha polls manifesto | The party has promised:
> All habitations to attain Open Defecation Free (ODF) status
> 50 cities to be covered with metro network
> Bharatmala 2.0 to support the states to develop state road network
Union Minister Arun Jaitley is addressing the gathering.
“We have been a highly performing government that fulfilled the manifesto. This manifesto has neither been prepared with a tukde-tukde mindset, nor with an Ivy League mindset. It has been prepared with a strong nationalist mindset,” Jaitley has said.
On Jammu and Kashmir:
“We reiterate our position since the time of the Jan Sangh to abrogate of Article 370. We are committed to annulling Article 35A of the Constitution of India as the provision is discriminatory against non-permanent residents and women of Jammu and Kashmir,” Rajnath Singh has said.