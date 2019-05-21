EVMs stashed inside cars, shops: Several videos on Twitter claim

With the results of the Lok Sabha elections only a few days away, multiple videos of electronic voting machines being relocated from one unauthorised storage unit to another have surfaced on Twitter.

While the videos show some voting machines being stored inside local shops, the others are seen stacked in the boot of cars.



some facts and evidence of EVM and filthy Game of BJP.#EVM machines found in a car with no security in Punjab.

pic.twitter.com/CtwejdGdxA — Shalu (@Shalupcrf) May 20, 2019



Another EVMs video from UP (from Jhansi)

Officials claim these are reserve machines. But, they have no answer why the movement of EVM was not informed to candidates.

And why reserve EVMs are transported in private vehicles a day after election? #ExitPoll2019

#EVM #EVMHacking pic.twitter.com/MbB6J6D0lx

— AAP Panipat (@panipataap) May 21, 2019

One such video, possibly from Uttar Pradesh's Chandauli district, shows a group of men offloading scores of VVPAT machines and voting machines, and storing them inside a shop.An Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) worker also shared a similar video and claimed that it had been shot in Punjab. In the video, two EVMs and a VVPAT machine can be seen kept inside a car. The AAP worker blamed workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party for the same.In another video, a man can be seen complaining that EVMs were brought into a Jhansi polling station without informing the candidates.

Besides these, Uttar Pradesh politician Afzal Ansari, who contested the Lok Sabha polls on a BSP ticket, also alleged that EVMs were being replaced in Ghazipur.

These incidents are being reported even as several Opposition leaders, such as Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, have been crying foul about EVM tampering. He also said that all political parties were trying to protect the machines since there are rumours that the stored data was also being skewed.

Opposition leaders now plan to visit the Election Commission to demand proper VVPAT verification while vote counting. They have demanded VVPAT slips to be tallied against EVM figures in whichever constituency a discrepancy in the figures is noticed.