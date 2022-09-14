Delhi HC gives six weeks to Subramanian Swamy to vacate govt accommodation

File image of ex-BJP MP and former Union minister Subramanian Swamy

The Delhi High Court on September 14 directed former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmaker Subramanian Swamy to vacate the government-provided residence in the national capital within a period of six weeks.

The direction was issued by the high court while hearing a plea filed by Swamy, which stated that he should be allowed to remain in the government accommodation that was allotted to him in 2016 due to security threats.

The court, in its order, said the relief sought by the petitioner is "refused" and he is directed to "ensure that the possession in question is handed over to the estate officer concerned within a period of six weeks from today", Live Law reported.

The ruling came after Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Sanjay Jain, who appeared for the Centre, said the government is not obligated to provide an official accommodation to those under security cover.

Swamy, who is under Z category security cover, was allotted the accommodation on January 15, 2016, for a period of five years. In April of that year, he was elected to the Rajya Sabha, which allowed him to remain in the government house till the end of his six-year term.

Swamy's tenure in the Parliament's Upper House ended on April 24, 2022, and he was not nominated for another term by the Centre-ruling BJP.

With the end of his parliamentary term, Swamy had to vacate the official residence, as per the rules. He had, however, moved the high court, pointing out that the accommodation was given to him due to the security threat perception.

The ASG, while countering his plea, said the Centre will continue to extend the Z category security cover to Swamy, subject to the periodical review. The ex-MP has his own residence where he can shift, and the protection agencies will remain in charge of his security, Jain reportedly submitted before the bench.

While the court denied the ruling in Swamy's favour, it asked the government to ensure that adequate security arrangements are made at the residence that Swamy will be occupying after vacating the official accommodation.