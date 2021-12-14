MARKET NEWS

Neither PM nor finance minister know economics: Subramanian Swamy

Subramanian Swamy also held the Union finance minister responsible for the price rise it the country, saying she does not consult anyone.

PTI
December 14, 2021 / 08:30 AM IST
BJP MP Subramanian Swamy criticised his party's government at the Centre, saying neither the PM nor the finance minister know economics.

He also held the Union finance minister responsible for the price rise it the country, saying she does not consult anyone.

"The government does not understand economics, neither the PM knows nor the finance minister," he told reporters, adding that they do consult anyone over it.

They do not know what to do even when the growth rate has declined, the MP said.

On some Hindutva groups' claim that places of Hindu worship once stood at spots where now mosques are located, the MP said the Centre is yet to respond to the suit filed by him for the repealing of the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991.

The Act prohibits the filing of a lawsuit to reclaim a place of worship or seek a change in its character from what prevailed on August 15, 1947.

Some Hindutva groups have demanded to reclaim religious places at Mathura and Kashi.

The BJP leader also said he is not satisfied with the way the government dealt with China over border issue.
PTI
Tags: #India #Politics #Subramanian Swamy
