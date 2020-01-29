Delhi Election | 80% respondents feel healthcare more accessible now; 61% prefer sending kids to govt school: Survey

An opinion survey released by IANS-Neta App on January 29 suggests that 80 percent respondents believe that healthcare in Delhi has become more accessible under the incumbent Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.

The survey further suggests that 69 percent of the respondents were satisfied with the Mohalla Clinics. The remaining were dissatisfied.

Mohalla Clinics are primary health centres that offer basic health services including medicines, diagnostics and consultation free of cost.

The survey notes that respondents in Rohini and Vishwas Nagar assembly constituencies, which were won by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2015, also expressed satisfaction with AAP’s Mohalla Clinics.

However, despite the popularity of Mohalla clinics, 68 percent of those polled said they had never visited one. About 25 percent and 7 percent respondents had sought medical help at a Mohalla Clinic at least once and more than once, respectively.

A majority of the respondents from Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s own constituency, New Delhi, had visited a Mohalla Clinic more than once.

Rohini and Vishwas Nagar — won by the BJP in 2015 — and Patel Nagar, Wazirpur and Okhla (AAP) expressed the most satisfaction over healthcare. Bawana, Ghonda, Narela, Greater Kailash and Mundka — all won by AAP last time — expressed most dissatisfaction.

Besides healthcare, the ‘Janta Barometer Survey’ also attempts to gauge the mood of the people in Delhi when it comes to education, electricity and water.

84% satisfied with government school infrastructure

Around 76 percent respondents expressed satisfied with the quality of education at government schools in Delhi.

About 84 percent also said they were satisfied with the infrastructure in government schools.

Further, 61 percent respondents said they would prefer a government school over a private one for their child.

The survey suggests that 82 percent respondents said the quality of education and related facilities had improved over the last five years in the national capital. This was expressed when asked about the improvement observed over the said time period.

Rohini and Vishwas Nagar constituencies, both of which were won by the BJP in 2015, shared the same opinion, according to the survey. New Delhi, Rajinder Nagar, Babarpur and Burari — all won by AAP in 2015 — were the other “top satisfied constituencies”. Trilokpuri, Ghonda, Badli and Malviya Nagar were the other “top dissatisfied constituencies”. These were also won by Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP.

Electricity and water

About 86 percent respondents showed satisfaction with the supply of electricity at their homes. About 14 percent were dissatisfied.

The survey adds that more than 76 percent respondents felt that they had benefitted from the AAP government’s free electricity scheme.

In August 2019, the AAP government had announced free electricity of up to 200 units for domestic consumers. It later extended the scheme to tenants.

Tri Nagar, New Delhi, Uttam Nagar, Okhla and Gandhi Nagar were the “top beneficiary constituencies” when it comes to electricity. Ghonda, Madipur, Kondli, Moti Nagar and Nangloi Jat were the “top non-beneficiary constituencies”.

About 63 percent people expressed satisfaction with the water supply at their homes. The remained were not satisfied. The survey found that 62 percent of the respondents said that they were satisfaction with the ‘quality’ of water that is supplied to their houses.

At the same time, 65 percent respondents felt that they were beneficiaries of the AAP government’s free water scheme.

New Delhi, Uttam Nagar, Timarpur, Dwarka and Mundka constituencies were the “top beneficiary constituencies”. Adarsh Nagar, Narela, Rajinder Nagar, Trilokpuri and Ghonda were the “top non-beneficiary constituencies”. All of these constituencies were won by AAP in the last election.

The opinion survey is based on responses of over 40,000 citizens across all of Delhi’s 70 constituencies.