you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jul 17, 2019 08:14 AM IST | Source: PTI

CPI, NCP, TMC face prospect of losing national party status

The Election Commission is likely to issue them show-cause notice in the coming days, asking them as to why their national party status should not be revoked, sources said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Nationalist Congress Party, Trinamool Congress and Communist Party of India face the prospect of losing their national party status following their performance in the just-held Lok Sabha elections. The Election Commission is likely to issue them show-cause notice in the coming days, asking them as to why their national party status should not be revoked, sources said.

The CPI, BSP and NCP were facing the prospects of losing their national party status after their dismal performance in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections as well.

However, they had got a reprieve when in 2016 the EC amended its rules, whereby national and state party status of political parties will be reviewed every 10 years instead of five.

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) which won 10 Lok Sabha and some assembly seats does not face the possibility of losing its national party status now.

According to the Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order, 1968, a political party can be recognised as a national party if its candidates secure at least six per cent of votes polled in four or more states in Lok Sabha or assembly elections, and, in addition, it has at least four members in the Lok Sabha.

It also should have at least two per cent of the total Lok Sabha seats and its candidates come from not less than three states. As of now, the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), BSP, CPI, Communist Party of India (Marxist), Indian National Congress (INC), NCP and National People's Party of Meghalaya have national party status.
First Published on Jul 17, 2019 08:10 am

tags #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

