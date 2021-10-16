MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

Congress to elect new president in September 2022: Report

Election for Congress’ top post has been in turmoil ever since the party's debacle in 2019. Rahul Gandhi, who took over the post from mother Sonia Gandhi in 2017, stepped down after the 2019 defeat. The Congress has since failed to find a replacement and, thus, urged Sonia Gandhi to continue as the party’s interim chief.

Moneycontrol News
October 16, 2021 / 01:05 PM IST
Under the leadership of Congress President Sonia Gandhi, the Congress Working Committee meeting began on October 16, at the AICC HQ, New Delhi. (Image source: Congress media cell)

Under the leadership of Congress President Sonia Gandhi, the Congress Working Committee meeting began on October 16, at the AICC HQ, New Delhi. (Image source: Congress media cell)


The elections for appointing a Congress president will be held in September next year, according to reports.

A final decision to this effect will be taken at the meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) - the party's highest decision-making body – underway in Delhi to finalise the schedule for organisational election that will include choosing a new party chief to replace Sonia Gandhi as interim president.

The party in its CWC meeting held on January 22 had decided that the Congress would have an elected president by June 2021, but it was deferred at the May 10 CWC meet in the wake of the COVID-19 situation.

Election for Congress’ top post has been in turmoil ever since the party's debacle in 2019. Rahul Gandhi, who took over the post from mother Sonia Gandhi in 2017, stepped down after the 2019 defeat. The Congress has since failed to find a replacement and, thus, urged Sonia Gandhi to continue as the party’s interim chief.

READ: CWC Meet: Sonia Gandhi calls herself full-time Congress President, urges discipline among cadre

Close

Related stories

“Today is the occasion for bringing clarity once and for all. A schedule for full-fledged organisational elections is before you. General secretary, organisation, Venugopal ji will brief you on the entire process later,” Sonia Gandhi said in her opening remarks at the CWC meet on October 16.

This is the first in-person meeting of the CWC since the COVID-19 pandemic erupted.

In an apparent message to the G23, Sonia Gandhi has said that she is a full-time, hands-on party president and there is no need for leaders to speak to her through the media.

Her remarks came days after Kapil Sibal, one of the leaders of the group of 23 who had written to Sonia Gandhi for organisational overhaul last year, demanded that an immediate meeting of the CWC be convened and wondered who in the party was taking decisions in the absence of a full-time president.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Congress G-23 #Congress Working Committee #Current Affairs #CWC meeting #India #Politics #Sonia Gandhi Congress
first published: Oct 16, 2021 01:05 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.