Last Updated : Mar 07, 2019 10:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Congress releases first list of candidates; Sonia Gandhi to contest from Rae Bareli, Rahul from Amethi

Congress has released its first list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The list which gives out the names of 15 candidates – 11 from Uttar Pradesh and four from Gujarat – was released on March 7, 2019.

As per the list, United Progressive Alliance (UPA) chairperson Sonia Gandhi will contest from Rae Bareli while Congress President Rahul Gandhi will fight from Amethi.

Both Rae Bareli and Amethi have been traditional Congress bastions with the mother-son duo consecutively winning the seats in the last three general elections.

Other names in the list include veterans like Salman Khurshid who will be contesting from Farrukhabad and RPN Singh from Kushi Nagar in Uttar Pradesh.

The announcement comes when the Election Commission of India is wrapping up the logistics before the dates to the crucial polls are announced.

Sources said the poll panel is in final stages of completing its logistical preparations to hold elections for the 17th Lok Sabha and a detailed polling schedule could be announced as early this weekend or by early next week.

The term of the present Lok Sabha ends on June 3.
First Published on Mar 7, 2019 10:13 pm

tags #Congress #Congress President Rahul Gandhi #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics #UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi

