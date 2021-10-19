MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 3 days 12 sessions. Early bird offer ending soon Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

Congress announcing 40% tickets to women in UP polls 'pure election drama', says Mayawati

Mayawati alleged the Congress lacks the will power to make concerted efforts for the welfare of women.

PTI
October 19, 2021 / 06:19 PM IST
Mayawati

Mayawati

BSP chief Mayawati Tuesday termed a "pure election drama" the Congress’ announcement to give 40 per cent of tickets to women in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, saying the party remembers women, Dalits and backwards only when out of power.

She alleged the Congress lacks the will power to make concerted efforts for the welfare of women.

Otherwise, she said, when it was in power it could have brought a law for 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament and legislative assemblies.

Earlier in the day, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra announced her party will give 40 per cent tickets to women in the coming assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

In a tweet in Hindi, Mayawati said, "When it is in power and going through good days, the Congress does not remember Dalits, backwards and women. But now when they are going through a low period which refuses to go away, they have remembered women in Uttar Pradesh like they did Dalits in Punjab.”

Close

Related stories

"The announcement of giving 40 per cent tickets to women is nothing more than a pure election drama,” she added.

She said if the Congress was so concerned about women why did they not make the provision of 33 reservation for them in Parliament and legislative assemblies when they were in power.

"The Congress’ nature is ’say something else and do something else’.”

In another tweet, Mayawati said, "In Uttar Pradesh and across the country, women constitute half the population. A continuous process of concerted and sincere efforts are not only required for their welfare but also their safety and respect and this needs strong will power which is hard to find in the Congress and the BJP. Whereas the BSP has shown it by doing so.”

Uttar Pradesh is scheduled to go to assembly polls in early 2022.
PTI
Tags: #2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls #BSP #Congress #Current Affairs #India #Mayawati #Politics #Uttar Pradesh assembly election
first published: Oct 19, 2021 06:18 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.