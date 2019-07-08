App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jul 08, 2019 03:25 PM IST

Burhan Wani death anniversary: Shutdown in J&K, mobile services snapped in 4 districts

While Amarnath Yatra has been suspended from Jammu on July 8, convoys of security forces will also not be allowed to move on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway on July 8

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

A shutdown is being observed in the Kashmir Valley on the third death anniversary of Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Burhan Wani, who was killed in an encounter with security forces on July 8, 2016, in Kokernag area of south Kashmir's Anantnag district.

Wani's killing was marked by widescale violence in the Valley for about four months, which had reportedly killed around 90 civilians and injured hundreds others.

This time around, separatist organisations in the Valley have called for a shutdown, reportedly to remember 'the martyrdom of Burhan Wani'.

As a response, stringent security measures have been put in place in the Valley. While the annual Amarnath Yatra has been suspended from Jammu on July 8 as a precautionary measure, convoys of security forces will also not be allowed to move on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway on July 8.

Officials said mobile internet services have been snapped in the four districts— Anantnag, Kulgam, Pulwama and Shopian— of south Kashmir as a precautionary measure.

"Whatever is needed to maintain security, all such steps have been taken and arrangements made for tomorrow (July 8). People are cooperating and there are no reports of any untoward incident. We are sure the day will pass peacefully," Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh said on July 7.

According to a report by Deccan Herald, security forces have set up an armoured vehicle near Wani's grave in Tral. Officials have said no decision has been taken to impose generalised restrictions on the movement of people in the Valley.

In 2017, on the first death anniversary of the slain terrorist, with militant groups calling for a shutdown, the Valley had witnessed a number of sporadic protests across the state.

(With PTI inputs).

First Published on Jul 8, 2019 03:25 pm

