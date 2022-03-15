Budget Session of Parliament: Rajnath Singh to speak on 'inadvertent firing of missile' in Pakistan, Jaishankar to brief House on Ukraine

Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will, on March 15, make a statement in Parliament on the "inadvertent firing of a missile" that landed in Pakistan last week. The statement comes a day after the second part of Budget Session started on March 14,

The government said on March 11 that a missile had been accidently fired from a military base, expressing regret that it landed in Pakistan on March 9. The Pakistan Army had said that an Indian projectile had entered the Pakistani airspace and caused some damage to surrounding areas after it had fallen near a place called Mian Channu.

The Defence Ministry has ordered a court of enquiry into the incident, adding that it was a matter of relief that there was no loss of life due to the accidental firing.

Foreign minister S Jaishankar will also brief the Parliament on the government’s efforts to evacuate Indians, mostly students from war-torn Ukraine in the last few weeks. Jaishankar is scheduled to speak in the Lok Sabha at 2:30 pm.

The Union government had launched ‘Operation Ganga’, an exercise to bring back the citizens in special flights from countries bordering Ukraine. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has held several high-level meetings on the crisis amid wide concerns.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the Jammu and Kashmir budget for the financial year 2022-23 in the Parliament on March 14.