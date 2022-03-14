House to resume Budget Session for second part today: What's on the agenda

Parliament session (Representative image)

Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha are set to resume their normal sittings for the second part of the Budget session on March 14, when Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the Jammu and Kashmir Budget for the financial year 2022-23.

The two Houses will continue with most of the restrictions, following the COVID-19 protocol, seen in the earlier parts of the Parliament sessions.

Opposition set to corner the government on a range of issues, including rising unemployment, a reduction in the interest rate on employees’ provident fund and the evacuation of Indians stranded in war-hit Ukraine.

The government has also listed the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill for consideration and passing in the Lok Sabha. Opposition could also demand a statement from the government on the evacuation of Indians stranded in war-torn Ukraine.

Congress MP Mallikarjun Kharge, the leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha, after a meeting with Sonia Gandhi and other party leaders over the Budget session agenda on March 13, said: "We will try to raise the issues of inflation, unemployment, MSP (minimum support price) for farmers and medical students returning from Ukraine".

The party has been dealt a fresh blow after a failure to revive its voter base in the state polls.

The second half of the Budget session will conclude on April 8. Nineteen sittings are scheduled to be held in the second part.