West Bengal Election 2021 | 2 BJP winners to resign as MLAs: This is what TMC MP Derek O'Brien has to say

The two BJP leaders did not take oath as MLAs last week with other BJP and TMC MLAs, which triggered speculations that they might not resign from the Parliament. (Representative image)

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) strength in the West Bengal Assembly may come down to 75 from the existing 77 as its two Lok Sabha members, who won in the just-concluded state election, are likely to resign as MLAs.

Cooch Behar MP Nisith Pramanik and Ranaghat MP Jagannath Sarkar won Assembly seats of Dinhata and Santipur, respectively, in the 2021 Bengal election.

The two leaders did not take oath as MLAs last week with other BJP and TMC MLAs, which triggered speculations that they might not resign from the Parliament. While Sarkar won the seat with a handsome lead of 15, 878 votes over his nearest rival from Trinamul Congress Ajoy De, Pramanik managed to win the seats with a wafer-thin margin of 57 votes defeating Udayan Guha.

Also read | 49% MLAs in newly-elected West Bengal Assembly have criminal records, 54% crorepati

The leaders skipped the ceremony as they are awaiting a decision from the party top brass, which wants them to retain their Parliament membership, reported The Indian Express citing sources.

“The central leadership wants them to continue as MPs and not as MLAs. Therefore, they would have to resign as MLAs,” a senior BJP leader told the publication on the condition of anonymity.

If the two leaders resign, by-elections would be held in their Assembly constituencies within six months.

Also read | Suvendu Adhikari elected as Leader of Opposition in West Bengal



#BJP fielded 4 sitting LS MPs, incl a Union Min & 1 RS MP for #BengalPolls. 3 lost. 2 won. Now these 2 to quit as MLAsThey were elected last week! World’s largest (sic) party have set a world record for electoral egg on face.

One Nation One Election! What say Narendra, Amit — Derek O'Brien | ডেরেক ও'ব্রায়েন (@derekobrienmp) May 11, 2021

Meanwhile, TMC MP Derek O'Brien talked about quitting two BJP MLAs in a tweet in an apparent reference to Pramanik and Sarkar. “#BJP fielded 4 sitting LS MPs, incl a Union Min & 1 RS MP for #BengalPolls. 3 lost. 2 won. Now these 2 to quit as MLAa. They were elected last week! World’s largest (sic) party have set a world record for electoral egg on face.”

In the 2021 Bengal Assembly elections, the BJP had fielded four Lok Sabha MPs including Sarkar and Pramanik. The other two were Locket Chatterjee and Babul Supriyo. Both Chatterjee and Supriyo lost, and will, therefore, continue as MPs. A fifth nominee, Swapan Dasgupta who was a member of the Rajya Sabha, had resigned before filing his nomination from the Tarakeswar seat. Dasgupta lost the Assembly polls.