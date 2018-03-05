BJP's good show in north east: Party members greet Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha

With the BJP putting up an impressive performance in the north east, party President Amit Shah received a rousing welcome by party MPs and ministers when he arrived in the Rajya Sabha today.

Wearing a Tangkhul Naga haora muffler, Shah walked in when Hishey Lachungpa of the Sikkim Democratic Front was taking oath after being re-elected to the Upper House.

As he walked towards his allocated seat, BJP members and ministers began thumping their desks. Some even rose from their seats to welcome Shah.

While the BJP trounced the CPM to win the Tripura Assembly polls, it is in alliance with local parties which won elections in Meghalaya and Nagaland.

Law and IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and some others in the ruling dispensation too where sporting the traditional Naga muffler.

Shah was seated in his chair by the time Lachungpa finished taking oath in Hindi and signed off with "Jai Hind".

Members also thumped their desk to welcome Lachungpa.