Last Updated : Jun 19, 2018 02:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BJP pulls out of alliance with PDP in J&K

The decision was taken after BJP's national president Amit Shah called an urgent meeting with the party's senior leaders and ministers in J&K

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided to pull out of the alliance with the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K).

The two parties had together held power in the India’s northern-most state since 2014.

BJP national president Amit Shah had on Tuesday called an urgent meeting in Delhi with some of the top leaders of the party and J&K BJP ministers.

The BJP central leadership reportedly deliberated on the party's strategy in the state ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and took stock of the political situation in the Valley, including the impact of ceasefire during Ramzan and its subsequent revocation, sources said.

Some reports had earlier claimed that suspension of operations along the border area had miffed the PDP leadership.
First Published on Jun 19, 2018 02:24 pm

