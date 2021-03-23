English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Watch the insightful webinar on Managing Financial Goals amid Falling Interest Rates on March 30 @ 11am. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

BJP announces 11 more candidates for West Bengal assembly polls, changes nominees in two seats

The party continued with its strategy of fielding personalities from different walks of life as it nominated former Deputy Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen (retd) Subrata Saha from the Rashbehari seat in South Kolkata.

PTI
March 23, 2021 / 10:52 AM IST
Representative Image.

Representative Image.

The BJP on Tuesday announced another list of candidates for 11 seats for the assembly elections in West Bengal and also changed its nominees in two other constituencies.

The party continued with its strategy of fielding personalities from different walks of life as it nominated former Deputy Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen (retd) Subrata Saha from the Rashbehari seat in South Kolkata.

Former Chief Economic Advisor Ashok Lahiri, who was earlier pulled out from the Alipurduar seat in north Bengal after local party workers held a protest against his candidature, will now contest from Balurghat as a BJP candidate.

Lahiri was replaced with local leader Suman Kanjilal from the Alipurduar seat last week.

The saffron party also fielded new candidates from Chowranghee and Kashipur-Belgachia seats, after its earlier nominees had refused their tickets.

Close

Related stories

Nominations were given to Sikha Mitra, wife of former state Congress president Somen Mitra, from Chowranghee and Tarun Saha, husband of TMC MLA Mala Saha, from Kashipur- Belgachia. In an embarrassment for the BJP, both Sikha Mitra and Tarun Saha had refused their tickets and said they did not join the party.

The BJP has been facing protests and resignations as many of its aspiring old-timers did not find their names in the list of candidates.

Despite protests over recruits getting more importance than old-timers in the candidates' list, the party gave a nomination to Biswajit Das, who was a TMC MLA from Bongaon (Uttar) and had joined the BJP some time ago.

Das will contest from Bagda constituency as a BJP candidate.

Subrata Thakur, brother of BJP MP Santanu Thakur, was given a nomination from Gaighata.
PTI
TAGS: #Assembly Election 2021 #BJP #India #Politics #West Bengal Election 2021
first published: Mar 23, 2021 10:49 am

Must Listen

Policy Talk | Many in IT sector from Haryana itself: Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala on 75% private sector reservation row

Policy Talk | Many in IT sector from Haryana itself: Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala on 75% private sector reservation row

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.