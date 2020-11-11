Bihar Election 2020: Here is a list of candidates who lost their seat

As the vote counting progressed slowly in Bihar assembly polls 2020, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) maintained an edge over the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)-led Mahagathbandhan, according to the Election Commission figures.

This is how some of the top leaders from their respective constituencies fared in this year's three-phase Bihar elections.

BJP’s Satish Kumar was defeated again by Mahagathbandhan’s chief ministerial face and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav by a margin of over 37,000 votes in Raghopur seat. In 2015 polls, Kumar was defeated by Yadav from the same seat by over 20,000 votes.

Congress candidate Luv Sinha, the son of actor and politician Shatrughan Sinha, is trailing behind the BJP’s Nitin Nabin in Bankipur.

Another Congress candidate Subhashini Yadav, the daughter of Sharad Yadav who contested the election this year is trailing behind JD(U)’s Niranjan Kumar Mehta in the Bihariganj seat.

JDU's Nikhil Mandal lost against RJD's sitting MLA Chandra Shekhar who easily disposed of challenges from the rival and led by a margin of 15,072 votes in Madhepura constituency this year. Shekhar also won Madhepura constituency in 2015 with a margin of 37,642 votes.

RJD strongman Vijay Prakash stood defeated as BJP's 29-year-old ace shooter and daughter of former Union minister Digvijay Singh, Shreyasi, bagged the Jamui assembly constituency in this year's election. Shreyasi led by a margin of 41,049 votes.

Congress candidate Pravin Singh lost the Patna Sahib constituency to Nand Kishore Yadav of the BJP who received over 82,557 votes, about 17,000 more than his closest competitor in Patna Sahib. He won about 52.59 percent of the 1,56,978 total votes cast.

JDU candidate Chandrika Rai, a former Bihar minister who contested elections from Parsa in Saran district, lost his seat in this year's state elections. Chhote Lal Ray defeated Tej Pratap's father-in-law Chandrika Rai by a margin of 17,239 votes.

In Saharsa, former MP and the wife of strongman Anand Mohan, RJD candidate Lovely Anand, lost the seat to BJP's Alok Ranjan Jha by a margin of 19,679 votes this year.