RJD accuses Bihar Education Minister Mewalal Choudhary of not knowing national anthem

A day after slamming the Nitish Kumar-led government in Bihar over corruption charges against its Education Minister Mewalal Choudhary, the Rashtriya Janata Dal, on November 18, accused him of not knowing the national anthem.

Posting an old video of Choudhary singing ‘Jana Gana Mana’ with the lyrics all garbled, RJD tweeted: “Bihar Education Minister Mewalal Choudhary, accused of several corruption cases, does not even know the national anthem. Do you have any shame left, Nitish Kumar ji? Where have you sunk your conscience?”

Earlier, Lalu Prasad Yadav’s party had tweeted: “The corrupt JDU MLA Mewalal has been given a ministerial position by Nitish Kumar. This is the double standard of Nitish Kumar, the patron of 60 scams. This man can fall to the lowest level for a chair.”

In 2017, Mewalal Choudhary had been ousted from the Janata Dal United over his alleged involvement in a corruption case while he was the vice-chancellor of the Bihar Agriculture University in Bhagalpur. He was re-inducted in the party later.

Notably, the Association for Democratic Reforms and Election Watch has revealed that not only the current education minister of Bihar, but seven other ministers who are a part of Nitish Kumar’s new cabinet, also have criminal cases lodged against them.