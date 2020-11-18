PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
India CFO Summit :Watch India's top CFOs reveal how to mitigate financial risks and maintain business continuity on November 24, 2020 at 12pm. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Nov 18, 2020 09:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

RJD accuses Bihar Education Minister Mewalal Choudhary of not knowing national anthem

In 2017, Mewalal Choudhary had been ousted from the Janata Dal United over his alleged involvement in a corruption case while he was the vice-chancellor of the Bihar Agriculture University in Bhagalpur.

Moneycontrol News

A day after slamming the Nitish Kumar-led government in Bihar over corruption charges against its Education Minister Mewalal Choudhary, the Rashtriya Janata Dal, on November 18, accused him of not knowing the national anthem.

Posting an old video of Choudhary singing ‘Jana Gana Mana’ with the lyrics all garbled, RJD tweeted: “Bihar Education Minister Mewalal Choudhary, accused of several corruption cases, does not even know the national anthem. Do you have any shame left, Nitish Kumar ji? Where have you sunk your conscience?”

Earlier, Lalu Prasad Yadav’s party had tweeted: “The corrupt JDU MLA Mewalal has been given a ministerial position by Nitish Kumar. This is the double standard of Nitish Kumar, the patron of 60 scams. This man can fall to the lowest level for a chair.”

Close

In 2017, Mewalal Choudhary had been ousted from the Janata Dal United over his alleged involvement in a corruption case while he was the vice-chancellor of the Bihar Agriculture University in Bhagalpur. He was re-inducted in the party later.

related news

Notably, the Association for Democratic Reforms and Election Watch has revealed that not only the current education minister of Bihar, but seven other ministers who are a part of Nitish Kumar’s new cabinet, also have criminal cases lodged against them.
First Published on Nov 18, 2020 09:28 pm

tags #Bihar Election 2020 #corruption #Mewalal Choudhary #Rashtriya Janata Dal

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.