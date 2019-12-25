Ayushman Bharat has been able to address healthcare concerns of poor people: PM Narendra Modi

Stressing on the positive impact of Ayushman Bharat scheme, PM Narendra Modi on December 25 said that the programme has helped in addessing the healthcare concerns of poor people.

"Due to Ayushman Bharat, about 70 lakh poor people of India have been accorded free treatment. It is the world's largest healthcare scheme. The number of beneficiaries under this scheme is larger than the entire population of the US, Canada and Mexico. Around 11 lakh people have benefitted from the scheme only in UP," he said.

Modi on December 25 also laid the foundation stone for Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical University in Lucknow.

Speaking at the event, the PM said the university will give a new lease of life to medical education in Uttar Pradesh by giving a better quality of education.

Talking about preventive healthcare, he said: "The best way to save money from healthcare is to remain fit. This is what preventive health-care means. Educating people is very important for this. Swachh Bharat is preventive, and so is Yoga. It is a form of zero-cost healthcare."

Modi reiterated that his government has a clear vision and direction for the development of the health sector in Uttar Pradesh as well as entire India.

He further shared the aim and roadmap of his government for Indian healthcare.

"Our aim is to provide preventive healthcare, widening affordable healthcare, assuring the supply-side interventions and running healthcare facilities on mission-mode," he said.

The government is also working towards its vision of having at least one medical college every three Lok Sabha seats' region, he said, adding that there have been a record number of increase in medical seats in the last few years. In 2019, as many as 75 new medical colleges have been approved by the government in India.

Talking about major decisions taken by his government, including the abrogation of Article 370, bringing the Citizenship Amendment Act, Ayodhya verdict, etc, he said that the country is entering the new decade with unprecedented success.

Concluding his speech, the PM spoke about the recent protests in the state.