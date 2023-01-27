Attempt being made to 'make judiciary part of PMO': Congress

Representative Image

Attacking the government, the Congress on Friday alleged that an ”undeclared emergency” prevailed in the country and an attempt was being made to ”make the judiciary part of the PMO”. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the Bharat Jodo Yatra is aimed at highlighting such ”dangers” facing the country.

Addressing a press conference here, Ramesh said the yatra is aimed at flagging increasing economic disparity, the RSS and the BJP allegedly spreading social polarisation for electoral advantage and the ”political dictatorship” prevailing in the country.

”There is an undeclared emergency in the country. There is rule by one person, Parliament is being ignored, debates don’t take place in Parliament. One example is of the danger on our borders, two-and-a-half years have passed but it has not been discussed,” Ramesh said, referring to the border standoff between India and China.

”Constitution is being ignored, constitutional bodies are being weakened and an attempt is being made to destroy the judiciary. Everyday comments are being made, there is an attempt to make the judiciary part of the PMO (Prime Minister’s Office),” he alleged.

His remarks come in the backdrop of a raging debate on the issue of appointments to the higher judiciary with the government questioning the current collegium system and the Supreme Court defending it.

Read More

At the press conference, Ramesh said, ”So this question why is the Congress out to unite India when nobody is breaking the country, we are saying it is getting divided, there are dangers and if we don’t act, the dangers will increase. So we are raising our voice against economic disparities, social polarisation and political dictatorship. We are taking on the BJP and the RSS ideologically. Election strategy has nothing to do with the yatra.”

”There are two ways — one way is of the RSS-BJP and according to their path they are using the cannon of ’one person, one system’ and the other way is the way of harmony, the way of the Congress, the way of Mahatma Gandhi, the way of Rahul Gandhi, where the ’shehnaai’ of democracy is being played…. These are the two ways that are before our country,” Ramesh said.