Assembly Elections 2021 | EC writes to chief secretaries of states, UTs to prohibit victory celebrations urgently

A general view of Election Commission of India office in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)

The Election Commission of India on May 2 again issued a directive to State Chief Secretaries on prohibition of victory celebrations in view of counting of votes.



The ECI has taken serious note of reports coming in of congregations of people to celebrate anticipated victory. ECI has directed CS of all 5 states to file FIR in each such case, suspend SHO of the concerned PS and report action taken immediately of each such incidence.

