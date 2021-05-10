49% MLAs in newly-elected West Bengal Assembly have criminal records, 54% crorepati

Mamata Banerjee, who was defeated by BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari in the Nandigram seat, has sworn in as the chief minister of Bengal. But she will have to get elected to the assembly within six months of assuming office to remain in the position. (File image)

The eight-phase West Bengal Assembly election has concluded and the state has elected a fresh batch of members.

In the Bengal Assembly, Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) won in 213 of the 292 assembly seats that went to polls, while its main challenger, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), bagged 77 seats. The ISF, which contested with the symbol of the Rashtriya Secular Majlis Party, and an Independent, managed to win one seat each.

The Election Commission of India had adjourned polling for the Jangipur and Samserganj Assembly constituencies after the death of one candidate each from both constituencies.

After the poll results declared, TMC came to power in the state for the third term. Though the BJP failed in its effort to dislodge Banerjee from power, it's for the first time that it will be the main opposition party in the state assembly.

The Left and the Congress, which ruled the state for decades, will this time have no representation as their alliance with the ISF the Samyukta Morcha mustered a vote share of less than 8 percent.

As Bengal election results have been declared, take a look at all elected Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) based on their criminal cases, financial assets, educational qualifications, and gender representation, published by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).

This analysis is based on the self-sworn affidavits of all 292 candidates.

Criminal background

In the newly-elected Bengal Assembly, 142 MLAs have declared criminal cases against themselves. This means 49 percent of winning candidates have been charged with criminal cases. It includes 91 MLAs of TMC, 50 of BJP and one independent candidate.

Out of 142 winning candidates with criminal cases, 113 have declared serious criminal cases against themselves, which include murder, attempt to murder, kidnapping, crimes against women and more.

Crorepati MLAs

There are 158 MLAs – 54 percent -- who are crorepati, which means they have declared assets valued at more than Rs one crore. Of these, 132 are from TMC, 25 from BJP and the remaining one is the Independent candidate.

The list of crorepati candidates includes BJP leader and Nadigram MLA Suvendu Adhikari, whose declared asset value is over one crore (1,05,52,749).

Education

A total of 180 winning candidates have an educational qualification equivalent to graduate or above. This amounts to 62 percent of the legislators.

As many as 107 MLAs – 37 percent – have declared their qualification to be between 8th pass and 12th pass. There are three members who are diploma holders while one is just literate and one is Illiterate.

Age

Among the 292 winning candidates, 114 have declared their age to be between 25 and 50 years while 178 have declared to be between 51 and 80 years.

Gender representation

There are 14 percent women MLAs in the fresh Bengal Assembly. This means, 252 candidates are men while only 40 are women.