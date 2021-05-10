MARKET NEWS

43 TMC leaders sworn in as ministers in Mamata Banerjee Cabinet

The list comprises of 24 cabinet ministers, 10 ministers of state with independent charge and nine ministers of state.

Moneycontrol Contributor
May 10, 2021 / 12:22 PM IST

As many as 43 legislators of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) took oath as ministers in the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government at the Raj Bhavan in Kolkata on May 10.

The list comprises of 24 cabinet ministers, 10 ministers of state with independent charge and nine ministers of state.

After the swearing-in, Banerjee is  scheduled to hold the first meeting of the cabinet. The allocation of portfolios to the ministers is also expected during the day.

Among the leaders who took oath included senior party leaders Subrata Mukherjee, Partha Chatterjee, Firhad Hakim, Jyoti Priya Mallick, Moloy Ghatak, Aroop Biswas, Shashi Panja and Javed Ahmed Khan.

Former West Bengal finance minister Amit Mitra, who did not contest the Assembly polls, has also been included in the Cabinet. Mitra and two other ministers Bratya Basu and Rathin Ghosh took oath virtually.

Former cricketer Manoj Tiwari and Keshpur MLA Seuli Saha, and Jhargram MLA Birbaha Hansda also took oath as ministers at the ceremony held at the Throne Room of the Raj Bhawan

Banerjee took charge as the Chief Minister of the state for the third consecutive term on May 5 after TMC secured a thumping majority in the elections to the 294-member West Bengal assembly. Banerjee, however, lost from Nandigram.
TAGS: #2021 - West Bengal Government #Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee #Current Affairs #India #Politics #TMC government
first published: May 10, 2021 12:22 pm

