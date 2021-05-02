MARKET NEWS

Assam Election Result 2021 | Majuli Assembly Constituency: BJP's Sarbananda Sonowal leads in early trends

Assam Assembly Election Result 2021 | Majuli Constituency: Current Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal from BJP seeks reelection as he fights against Rajib Lochan Pegu of Congress, Sishudhar Doley of Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP).

Moneycontrol News
May 02, 2021 / 10:09 AM IST
Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonwal fighting from Majuli constituency for Assam Assembly Elections 2021.

Assam Assembly Election 2021 Majuli LIVE Updates: Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal seeks reelection from the Maujali constituency. He is up against Rajib Lochan Pegu of Congress and Sishudhar Doley of Assam Jatiya Parishad (AGP). Other candidates in the fray are candidates Bhaity Richong (SUCIC) and Purna Pegu (IND).

After three phases of polling amid the second wave of the novel coronavirus pandemic, counting of votes is underway in Assam. Initial trends suggest that Sonowal is leading by Pegu by 2,781 votes in Majuli assembly constituency, as of 10 am.

The counting of votes is still in progress and the leads stand to sway.

Follow our LIVE blog for latest updates of the 2021 Assam assembly election result

Majuli Assembly constituency in Majuli district of Assam went to polls on , March 27.  Majuli seat is part of the Lakhimpur Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Upper Assam region of Assam.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Sarbananda Sonowal of BJP won from this seat beating Rajib Lochan Pegu of INC by a margin of 18,923 votes.

In the 2021 Assam Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 79.31 percent. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 85.33 percent, while it was 79.33 percent in 2011.

As this constituency is the sitting Chief Minister's turf, it is an important one for the BJP alliance to conquer.

Counting of votes for the assembly polls is also underway across Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and the Union Territory of Puducherry.

Follow Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the 2021 assembly election here
first published: May 2, 2021 09:11 am

