PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Nov 24, 2020 10:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Asaduddin Owaisi gives BJP '24 hours to tell how many Pakistanis live in Hyderabad Old City'

Addressing an election rally at Habsiguda in Hyderabad, Telangana BJP leader Bandi Sanjay had said TRS and AIMIM were trying to win GHMC polls with Rohingyas, Pakistani and Afghan voters.

Moneycontrol News

All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Asaduddin Owaisi, on November 24, challenged the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to share data on Pakistanis living in Hyderabad Old City. His statement came in response to Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay’s rancid remark that AIMIM and K Chandrashekar Rao’s Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) are “trying to win Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) polls with Rohingyas, Pakistani, and Afghanistani voters.”

The GHMC elections are set to be held on December 1, 2020.

Lashing out at Bandi Sanjay, Owaisi said: “A BJP leader said that if they win elections, they will do surgical strike in the Old City to remove Pakistanis, Rohingyas from there. All those living here are citizens of India. I give you 24 hours to tell how many Pakistanis live here?”

Addressing an election rally at Habsiguda in Hyderabad, the BJP leader had said: “TRS and AIMIM trying to win GHMC polls with Rohingyas, Pakistani & Afghanistani voters. GHMC polls should be conducted without voters from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Rohingyas. We will do a surgical strike in Old City once we win the polls.”

Close
Earlier, on November 23, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya had alleged that Asaduddin Owaisi and his brother Akbaruddin Owaisi have not let Old Hyderabad develop. He had said: “Laughable that Akabaruddin and Asaduddin Owaisi are speaking of development. They have not allowed development in old Hyderabad, the only thing they allowed is Rohingya Muslims. Every single vote to Owaisi is a vote against India and everything that India stands for.”
First Published on Nov 24, 2020 10:38 pm

tags #Asaduddin Owaisi #Bharatiya Janata Party #GHMC election #Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation #Hyderabad

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.