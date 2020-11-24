Asaduddin Owaisi gives BJP '24 hours to tell how many Pakistanis live in Hyderabad Old City'

All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Asaduddin Owaisi, on November 24, challenged the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to share data on Pakistanis living in Hyderabad Old City. His statement came in response to Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay’s rancid remark that AIMIM and K Chandrashekar Rao’s Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) are “trying to win Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) polls with Rohingyas, Pakistani, and Afghanistani voters.”

The GHMC elections are set to be held on December 1, 2020.



A BJP leader said that if they win elections (GHMC) then they'll do surgical strike in the Old City to remove Pakistanis, Rohingyas from there. All those living here are citizens of India. I give you 24 hours to tell how many Pakistanis live here?: Asaduddin Owaisi, AIMIM https://t.co/ETyGJE31ZG pic.twitter.com/pFozRzNZAE

— ANI (@ANI) November 24, 2020

Lashing out at Bandi Sanjay, Owaisi said: “A BJP leader said that if they win elections, they will do surgical strike in the Old City to remove Pakistanis, Rohingyas from there. All those living here are citizens of India. I give you 24 hours to tell how many Pakistanis live here?”

Addressing an election rally at Habsiguda in Hyderabad, the BJP leader had said: “TRS and AIMIM trying to win GHMC polls with Rohingyas, Pakistani & Afghanistani voters. GHMC polls should be conducted without voters from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Rohingyas. We will do a surgical strike in Old City once we win the polls.”

Earlier, on November 23, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya had alleged that Asaduddin Owaisi and his brother Akbaruddin Owaisi have not let Old Hyderabad develop. He had said: “Laughable that Akabaruddin and Asaduddin Owaisi are speaking of development. They have not allowed development in old Hyderabad, the only thing they allowed is Rohingya Muslims. Every single vote to Owaisi is a vote against India and everything that India stands for.”