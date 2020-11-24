Asaduddin Owaisi gives BJP '24 hours to tell how many Pakistanis live in Hyderabad Old City'

Addressing an election rally at Habsiguda in Hyderabad, Telangana BJP leader Bandi Sanjay had said TRS and AIMIM were trying to win GHMC polls with Rohingyas, Pakistani and Afghan voters.
All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Asaduddin Owaisi, on November 24, challenged the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to share data on Pakistanis living in Hyderabad Old City. His statement came in response to Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay’s rancid remark that AIMIM and K Chandrashekar Rao’s Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) are “trying to win Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) polls with Rohingyas, Pakistani, and Afghanistani voters.”
The GHMC elections are set to be held on December 1, 2020.Lashing out at Bandi Sanjay, Owaisi said: “A BJP leader said that if they win elections, they will do surgical strike in the Old City to remove Pakistanis, Rohingyas from there. All those living here are citizens of India. I give you 24 hours to tell how many Pakistanis live here?”
Addressing an election rally at Habsiguda in Hyderabad, the BJP leader had said: “TRS and AIMIM trying to win GHMC polls with Rohingyas, Pakistani & Afghanistani voters. GHMC polls should be conducted without voters from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Rohingyas. We will do a surgical strike in Old City once we win the polls.”