Amit Shah in Karnataka amid clamour for change in BJP state unit chief before 2023 polls

Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah (Illustration: Suneesh K)

Union home minister Amit Shah arrived in Bengaluru late on Thursday evening on a two-day visit to Karnataka amid speculation of a possible leadership change in the state’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unit and a Cabinet expansion ahead of the Assembly polls next year.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has, however, said that Shah will attend government programmes and there will be no conversations about the Cabinet reshuffle during his tour.

“He is coming to participate in a government program and cabinet issues will not be discussed,” Bommai said. He received Shah at the HAL airport in Bengaluru.

READ | 'If IT became communal...': Kiran Mazumdar Shaw flags concern, tags Karnataka Chief Minister

Shah will have a series of engagements today, including a visit to a prominent Lingayat Mutt and a meeting of BJP's core committee.

Shah will be participating in the 115th birth anniversary and Guru Vandana programme of late Shivakumara Swamiji of Siddaganga Mutt scheduled at 10.30am. The mutt has a huge following among Lingayats, considered the core vote bank of the BJP in the state.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also visited Siddaganga Mutt on March 31, to pay his respect to late Shivakumara Swamiji, who is highly revered in the state.

Shah will also head to Muddenahalli to participate in ground breaking ceremony of new medical college and public function at 2pm. Later in the day, the Union Home Minister will be in Bengaluru to participate in the Sahakara Sammelana (Conference of Cooperatives) at the palace grounds, where he will release the logo of the government's proposed Nandini Ksheera Abhivruddi Bank and relaunch the Yeshashwini Scheme.



Offered my respects to Late Shri Shivakumara Swamiji on the occasion of his jayanti celebrations at Sree Siddaganga Mutt in Tumkuru, Karnataka. Known for his selfless service to humanity, the late Swamiji was instrumental in educating lakhs of poor youth & shaping their future. pic.twitter.com/PtLoaeblw7 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 31, 2022

Shah will participate in the BJP's core committee meeting at 7pm. All 16 members of the core committee, including BJP national general secretary and Karnataka incharge Arun Singh, CM Bommai and his predecessor BS Yediyurappa will attend the meeting.

The committee is expected to discuss the strategy to strengthen the party organisation from the booth level. A section of BJP leaders and cadre are said to be upbeat and in favour of early elections, more so after the party’s victory in four states, including Uttar Pradesh, that went to polls recently.

The visit comes at a time when the state has been facing many controversies, including a hijab ban in educational institutions, non-Hindus being prohibited from conducting business during annual temple fairs and now a demand from certain sections to boycott the halal meat sale in the state.

Also, read : PM Modi, Amit Shah to visit Karnataka in early April, no talks on cabinet rejig during this: CM Bommai

Though the national leadership has ruled out any change in the government and backed Bommai, there is a demand within the BJP to appoint a new state unit chief replacing Nalin Kumar Kateel ahead of the 2023 polls.