'If IT became communal...': Kiran Mazumdar Shaw flags concern, tags Karnataka Chief Minister

Days after the Karnataka government cited an old law on non-Hindus not being allowed in Hindu temple premises, Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar Shaw on Wednesday flagged concern on the growing religious divide in the state over various issues, including the hijab row. Tagging Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, she said if these sentiments crept into the IT and biotechnology industry, it would destroy its global leadership.

“Karnataka has always forged inclusive economic development and we must not allow such communal exclusion- If ITBT became communal it would destroy our global leadership. @BSBommai please resolve this growing religious divide,” she tweeted.



Bengaluru resident Kiran Mazumdar Shaw , who was born and brought up in the state capital, is vocal about issues in her state and the city.

Responding to people who reacted to her message to the BJP-ruled government in Karnataka, she tweeted, “Our CM (Chief Minister) is a very progressive leader. I am sure he will resolve this issue soon.”

Basavaraj Bommai “has rightly said we need to focus on growth wings not right or left wings. They are ignorant and hence, irrational and senseless,” she said, responding to a Twitter user.

There have been reports of Muslim traders not being allowed to set up stalls at temple premises or at temple fairs in parts of Karnataka.

The Karnataka High Court, on March 15, upheld the ban on wearing hijab in education institutes that have prescribed a uniform. “Wearing of the hijab does not form essential religious practice in Islam,” the court had said.

The simmering row over hijab had has become a flashpoint in Karnataka with the state witnessing huge protests for and against the hijab.

Earlier this week, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) approached the Supreme Court challenging the Karnataka High Court verdict which had dismissed the petitions seeking permission to wear hijab inside the classroom.