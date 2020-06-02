All about Adesh Kumar Gupta, who replaced Manoj Tiwari as new Delhi BJP president

Actor-politician Manoj Tiwari was replaced by Adesh Kumar Gupta as the new president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s Delhi unit. His appointment was announced by BJP national president JP Nadda on June 2.

Gupta is set to take charge as the Delhi BJP chief with immediate effect. Before being appointed to the post, he had been elected as the mayor of North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) by the saffron party in 2018.

Gupta completed his graduation in BSc from Chhatrapati Shahuji Maharaj University in Kanpur. He became associated with BJP’s Vidyarthi Parishad during his college days, which eventually helped him carve out his political journey.

He had also played an important role in BJP Yuva Morcha and is believed to be closely associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), India.com reported.

An election affidavit filed during the 2017 municipal corporation elections on behalf of the leader in his 50s, declared his assets to be worth Rs 1.22 crore. It also mentioned that there are no criminal cases registered against him. He had contested from NDMC’s ward number 98, i.e., West Patel Nagar Ward, and had won.

Born to Shambhudayal Gupta in Uttar Pradesh’s Kannauj district, Gupta is also a Purvanchali like his predecessor. It is believed that the saffron party chose yet another Purvanchali to head its operations in the Delhi chapter to sway the votes of the dominant community (natives of Bihar and UP) that constitutes 25 to 30 percent of the National Capital’s total voter base.

Political experts have suggested that Gupta’s appointment was made with an eye on the upcoming 2022 MCD elections.



