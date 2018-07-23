A Twitter user asked Narendra Modi to smile more, here's what he said



Only one thing Modiji, u should smile more often!! Baaki sab mast hai

— Shilpi Agarwal (@_svagarwal) July 21, 2018

After a 12-hour no-confidence motion debate on Friday, a Twitter user congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on winning the trust vote whilst making an uncanny request. Smile more, Modi Ji.

After attaining 325 out of 451 votes during the no-confidence debate, an elated Modi took to Twitter to interact with his followers. He took note of the advice handed out by Twitter user Shilpi Agarwal and replied- "Point taken. :)”.

Agarwal in her tweet praised Narendra Modi for his calm demeanour during the no-confidence debate, albeit making a small complaint – that he doesn’t smile enough.

Modi also shared his appreciation for a young girl who wrote an essay on Swachh Bharat, which was shared by her father on social media.



Happy to read this. Please congratulate her on my behalf. Amazing to see such high levels of awareness and passion among our youngsters for Swachhata. https://t.co/mabAStDMQs

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 22, 2018

